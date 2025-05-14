Alex Palou's artistry behind the wheel blows away 4x IndyCar champ Dario Franchitti

Alex Palou has started the 2025 IndyCar season with four wins out of the first five races. The only race that Palou didn't win was the Long Beach, where the Spaniard finished P2. Former IndyCar driver and driver advisor at Chip Ganassi Racing, Dario Franchitti, has come out and hailed the Spaniard as the Briton seems to be blown away by Palou’s start to the season.

Franchitti is a veteran of the sport and has four IndyCar championships (2007, 2009, 2010, 2011), out of which three were consecutive titles with Chip Ganassi Racing. After retiring from the sport, Franchitti joined CGR in an advisory role and has since been with the team.

The Briton featured in the latest episode of the Pit Pass Indy podcast, where he discussed last weekend's Sonsio Grand Prix and the upcoming IndyCar race, i.e., the Indy 500. As the Chip Ganassi Racing star Palou won the Sonsio GP, Franchitti was questioned about the Spaniard's success in the first five races.

“He's (Alex Palou) driving beautifully, there's not much else to say. The team have given him fantastic car, obviously great pit stops, all those things, but he is driving beautifully. He's not only quick, but it's great to watch because he's an artist behind the wheel,” said Dario Franchitti (31:58 onwards)

“I enjoy watching it. He's so smooth, his style is really suiting the car, and he is finding ways all the time to find performance from the car, and it's great to watch it's great to be a part of. I'm sure it's not so much fun for the competition, but, yeah, it's great,” he added

Alex Palou leads the 2025 IndyCar championship with 248 points to his name in just the first five races. Kyle Kirkwood is the closest rival, who's second in the championship with just 151 points to his name.

Alex Palou ‘hopeful’ on repeating his IMS Road Course form at the Indy 500

Alex Palou started the Sonsio GP in pole position but was overtaken by Graham Rahal on Lap 1. However, the Spaniard kept his cool, overtook the RLL later in the race, stretched out his lead, and was untouchable after that moment. Speaking with FOX Sports after the race, Palou was hopeful of repeating the success at the Indy 500, as he said,

“Chip Ganassi Racing, my teammates and everybody that is working behind the scenes to make me look so fast on track. So, yeah, it's amazing. It's unbelievable. Hopefully we get to stay here again in a couple of weeks for the biggest race of the year and, yeah. Cannot say anything else and just, thank you.”

The 2025 Indy 500 will be the 109th running of the greatest spectacle in racing. Alex Palou has been racing in IndyCar for over five years, has three championships to his name, but hasn't won a single oval race as of yet.

