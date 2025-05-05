Alex Palou's close aide compares him with IndyCar icons Dan Wheldon and Dario Franchitti

Alex Palou crossed the chequered flag 16 seconds ahead of Christian Lundgaard at the Alabama Indy Grand Prix. Palou's close aide and race strategist, Barry Wanser, after the race at Barber Motorsport Park, compared the Spaniard with the likes of Dan Wheldon and Dario Franchitti.

Barry Wanser has been working with Chip Ganassi Racing for over a couple of decades and has worked with icons of the sport like Dan Wheldon and Dario Franchitti. In an interview, the race strategist was asked what made Alex Palou special among all the greats Wanser has had the opportunity to work with.

“We've been very fortunate to have some pretty amazing drivers. Certainly the drivers I've worked with on the 10 car I can truly compare when you listen to all of the feedback and do all the races with him. I compare him to certainly Dan Wheldon and Dario Franchitti,” Wanser said.

INDYCAR Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

Barry Wanser detailed the specific characteristics of Alex Palou and compared them to Wheldon and Franchitti:

“Dan, with his precision. Dario, with his thoroughness, on-track performance, especially road course and street courses second to none. I used to say second to none, but Alex is working hard to take over that.”

Alex Palou began his IndyCar career in 2020 with DCR and moved to Chip Ganassi Racing the next year. The Spaniard won the championship in his debut season with the CGR. Palou has been racing in IndyCar for five seasons (four with a top team) and has won the championship thrice.

The Spaniard is leading the 2025 IndyCar championship and is seemingly on course to win his fourth title. Palou has three wins and a P2 finish in the first four races of the season.

Alex Palou's dominant display at Barber Motorsport Park

Scott McLaughlin was the favorite coming into the Alabama Indy GP, as the Team Penske driver had won the last two races at the circuit. Alex Palou nudged McLaughlin in qualifying to take pole position.

However, the Spaniard's race pace and management were on a different level altogether as he dominated the race. The CGR driver started P10, led over 80 laps and finished 16 seconds ahead of Christian Lundgaard in P2.

“Honestly, it's been just a perfect day. The car was amazing, super fast, and I just had a ton of fun. Yeah, I was a bit lonely there, but I loved it.

"It was an amazing day. Doing it four years later with the safety, it's amazing. I mean. We've always been really good here. I love this place,” said Palou.

The Spaniard leads the championship with 196 points. His closest rival in the championship is Lundgaard in second, with 136 points.

