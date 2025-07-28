Alex Palou says he “could not be happier” after another IndyCar victory at Laguna Seca

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about his race at the Java House Grand Prix of Monterey. He also expressed how he "could not be happier" to win at the track.

Ad

The Spaniard drives the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. He had started the race in pole position and drove the red and yellow machine to victory, marking his eighth win this season .

While talking to the press during the post race conference, the three-time champion was asked about his weekend. He said, (via ASAP Sports)

"Yeah. I mean, we started very good in practice, but we had to make a couple big changes for qualifying, and they worked really well. Got the pole there. Then today we had a lot of pace. I was super comfortable with the car. Car balance was amazing. Strategy, pit stops. And we were fast on both soft or hard tires. It was one of those days where it felt like we had a big pace advantage, and we were able to -- I'm happy that we were able to capitalize and get that win. Yeah, could not be happier."

Ad

Trending

Alex Palou led 84 laps of the 95 laps and dominated the race. He put in a lap at the average speed of 102.051 mph. With this feat, the #10 Chip Ganassi driver secured his 19th career win.

The defending champion has had an amazing 2025 season. He has won eight out of the fourteen races held so far this season and is currently leading the championship by 121 points. Alex Palou also made history by becoming the first Spanish driver to win the Indianapolis 500 earlier this year.

Ad

Alex Palou talks about Mid-Ohio dissapointment

The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver recently spoke about his race at Mid-Ohio after he missed out on the race win to his teammate, Scott Dixon. The Spaniard missed out on the race victory after he made an unfortunate mistake.

Alex Palou missed out on the entry on turn nine and went wide on the exit on lap 85 of the race. By the time he regained control of his car, his teammate had already overtaken him and eventually took the victory of the race.

Ad

While talking to Curt Cavin from IndyCar.com, the 28-year-old spoke about how it will take only a few hours to get over the race. He said (via IndyCar.com)

“That’s why probably it's not going to take two days to recover (from throwing away Sunday’s race). It's going to take just a couple of hours. It’s still an amazing result, finishing second, running up front, leading 75 laps, getting the pole, and just running really, really fast all weekend. It's been amazing and (extended) the points lead as well.”

Alex Palou is currently leading the championship with 590 points to his name. He has his eyes on his fourth title in five years and his third consecutive one.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.