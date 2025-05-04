Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin find a sweet common ground after headlining qualifying at Barber

Alex Palou and Scott McLaughlin, the two drivers who qualified on the front row for the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix, found an endearing common ground about the Barber Motorsports Park circuit they were racing at. Palou earned his first pole of the season on Saturday, and two-time defending winner at the circuit, McLaughlin, secured P2.

In the post-qualifying press conference, a reporter asked the duo why they fared so well at the tricky 2.3-mile circuit.

"I love the track. It's so much fun," Alex Palou replied (via ASAP Sports). "Every lap you do is so much fun. We were speaking on the van coming here it's amazing how the car feels and how the track feels. Ton of grip. Lots of ups and downs. High braking zones, high speeds. Has a little bit of everything. Yeah, I like it."

Scott McLaughlin seconded the reigning IndyCar champ's feelings, but his reasoning had an added layer of nostalgia. Barber's undulations and elevation changes reminded him of the Phillip Island Grand Prix circuit in Australia, where he has won several races in the Supercars championship.

"Yeah, very similar. Reminds me of a track back home, Phillip Island. Just a high-speed motorcycle track as well. I just enjoy these fast, flowing, smooth tracks," he said.

The Team Penske driver is aiming for a three-peat at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday. To conquer the feat, he has to counter Palou, who started the season with two consecutive wins and a P2 finish in Long Beach, and is threatening to run away with his fourth IndyCar championship easily.

Alex Palou explains the mistake-inducing effect of IndyCar's new hybrid system at Barber

Alex Palou at the Indy 500 Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

After two practice sessions and qualifying in pole position, Alex Palou highlighted the changes that IndyCar's new hybrid power units brought to driving around the Barber Motorsports Park circuit. The 2025 Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix is the first time the Indy cars will have the hybrids at the circuit.

The hybrids have made the cars 105 pounds heavier, affecting the balance. Speaking about this change, the Chip Ganassi Racing driver said (via ASAP Sports):

"Yeah, I mean, it changes. It changes the car balance quite a lot. Obviously, it makes it a little bit lazier on the high-speed corners. Low-speed corners as well. I think it's a little bit easier to make mistakes. I think it's adding a little bit more of difficulty, but at the same time, it's a lot of fun. Like, you need to regen and deploy numerous times per lap. Hopefully, that plays a role on overtaking during the race."

Scott McLaughlin agreed with the "fun" part of tactically using the hybrid assist, which could make or break a driver's race. He needs a win at Barber not only to advance in the standings but also to keep Alex Palou within catching distance of the other 26 drivers.

