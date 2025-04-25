Alex Palou sends a message after dominating the Indy 500 Open Test

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about the Indianapolis 500 open test. The open testing is a part of the preparation for the upcoming 109th running of Indianapolis 500, scheduled to take place on May 25.

Palou topped the afternoon testing session of the open test on April 24, which has the boost levels down to the same level that will be used on the race day in May. The three-time series champion stood at the top of the speed charts with a speed of 223.993 mph.

While in conversation with IndyCar staff writer Paul Kelly, Alex Palou spoke about making the car comfortable irrespective of the conditions on the track.

“You need to keep on always chasing it and trying to make it better. Trying to make it more comfortable when running in traffic, trying to make it faster when you're alone. That’s the car that gives me a chance (to win), for sure.” Palou said.

The Spaniard finished day one of the testing in sixth place with a speed of 224.786 mph. During his previous five outings at the oval, the 28-year-old has been in he mix or been close to winning but he never won at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'. His highest finish for the Indy 500 came in 2021, where he finished second.

Alex Palou will be participating in his fifth Indy 500 and will be driving the #10 DHL Chip Ganassi Racing car. He will be looking forward to claiming his maiden win this year.

Alex Palou makes a discovery about the hybrid system for the Indianapolis 500

The three-time IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou recently spoke about he discovery he made about the hybrid system.

The hybrid engine was first introduced in 2024 at the Mid-Ohio race and couldn't be used at the Indy 500. The hybrid engine will make its debut this season at the 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing'. However, concerns were raised with regards to the overtaking on the track, which the Indy 500 is known for. Many also raised concerns about the vulnerability of the car as well.

However, Alex Palou has put a rest to such concerns. He spoke about the issues with RACER and highlighted how fun it is to get the tow and be able to recharge the batteries.

"So honestly at the beginning when we started speaking about hybrids, and we started testing, I was like 'man on ovals it's not going to work, it's only regening when you're off the brake'... On an oval and especially at the 500 we just need speed, speed, speed. As soon as you lose like one mile per hour you probably lose one position. So, and then we tested, I think it was four cars, it was Andretti, Penske, McLaren and us early last year, and it was amazing," he said. (10:55 onwards)

"It was super fun we get so much tow that actually you release the throttle a lot you can recharge. And then the one that is P1 or even P2, if they're not timing it right and they are not getting enough energy, they don't have as much power... It's going to be quite easier, a little bit easier to overtake even if you're or fourth in in line," he added.

Alex Palou seems to have promising pace during the test so far, but only time will tell if it will be enough for him to convert it into a victory.

Chionia Colaco

