Alex Palou sets realistic expectations for IndyCar's Sonsio GP despite dominant streak

Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou began his title defense during the 2025 IndyCar season with three wins and a podium finish in the first four races. Despite finishing on the podium in all four races, he has set realistic expectations for the upcoming Sonsio Grand Prix at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver dominantly won last weekend's IndyCar race at Barber Motorsports Park, increasing his lead in the championship. He currently has 196 points, whereas the closest competitor, Christian Lundgaard, is second with 136 points.

Alex Palou at INDYCAR Open Testing - Indianapolis - Source: Getty

The three-time IndyCar champion won the race at Barber with a 16-plus-second lead over Lundgaard in P2 while also leading 81 of the 90 laps. Ahead of the Sonsio Grand Prix, he was questioned about his chances of winning at the race around the IMS road course.

Although the Spaniard is in the run of his life, and also won the race at the venue in the last couple of years, he suggested that it will be a tight-fought contest as multiple drivers do well around the IMS Road Course. Speaking about the same, the CGR star said (via Fox 59):

“I mean, we won here last year, so we want to try to be at the same level as we were last year. It’s really tough, the competition here at the Indy road course. I think just because it’s such a cool track, and it’s super smooth.

So, everybody, all the competition, is super close, which makes is super exciting, but at the same time, hard. So, we’re going to try do the same as we did last year.”

Christian Lundgaard, Alex Palou's closest rival, always goes well around the IMS Road Course. The Danish driver took the pole position in 2023, whereas he finished P3 in 2024 when they led 30+ laps each.

Scott McLaughlin on challenging Alex Palou for the championship: “Just do the best you can.”

After finishing P3 at the Alabama Indy Grand Prix and having no answer to Alex Palou’s dominant pace, Scott McLaughlin was questioned about the race. As the Team Penske driver reflected on the race, he brought up the championship challenge:

“Yeah, look. I think when the guy's on top of this game, you just do the best you can. In that regard. I feel like week in, week out, we can challenge him, but if he keeps executing all we can do is execute as well.

So, hey, props to his team, but it's a long season. And this is way too early to be even worrying about points. We just got to keep being there. And if we're there, we'll be okay.”

The Sonsio Grand Prix takes place on Saturday, May 10, as the Indy 500 build-up begins on Tuesday, May 13.

