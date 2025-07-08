Alex Palou shares a heartwarming tribute on 10 ‘amazing years’ with wife Esther Valle

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou posted a series of pictures on his Instagram account. The post was dedicated to his wife, Esther Valle, as they celebrated the 10th anniversary of their relationship.

On July 7, the 28-year-old shared pictures from the Indianapolis 500 celebrations held this year after his victory at the race. The pictures included Palou hugging and kissing Valle. The third picture included their daughter, Lucia. He captioned the post with:

" 10 amazing years together, here's to forever @esther_valle💚"

The pair have been dating since he was 17 and completed 10 years of being together this year. They got married in 2023 and welcomed their daughter, Lucia, in the same year.

Esther Valle is often seen at the races cheering on Palou. However, beyond that, she likes to keep her life private and out of the spotlight. She works as a team manager for a motorsports team and has previously worked with renowned teams such as Jota Sports as their team manager and Campos Racing as their PR and communications manager.

As for Alex Palou, he has had an amazing 2025 season so far, winning six out of nine races held this season. He is currently leading the championship with a 113-point lead over Kyle Kirkwood. He also became the first Spaniard to win the Indy 500 this year.

Alex Palou talks about how he teaches his daughter life lessons through UNO

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou spoke about how he teaches his daughter Lucia life lessons. The three-time IndyCar Series Champion spoke about how he uses a game of UNO for the same. He explained how he doesn't hold back and plays challenging cards like 'plus five'.

While talking to James Hinchcliffe on Season in Review, posted by IndyCar on their YouTube channel, he revealed how he uses UNO to teach his daughter important life lessons, such as how even her father might not play fair.

"Did you see the picture when I had plus five laid out? She was not expecting that move from me. She needs to get ready for life. Life in general it's like that. Everybody cheats around you. Everybody. When I mean everybody, it's everybody. Even her dad is gonna cheat and that's fine. She needs to keep on working, and it is what it is." (5:05 onwards)

With regard to his daughter's future, Alex Palou spoke about how he has no expectations for her career path and would support the career she chooses. However, he specified that he wanted Lucia to steer away from the racing world as it can be harsh.

