Alex Palou shares his mantra for success amid a stern 2025 championship campaign

Alex Palou has been at the top in the IndyCar realm for the past two years and has been at it once again in the current season. Only a few drivers in the history of the sport have ever achieved this level of consistency, and the Spaniard revealed the mantra that he abides by to maintain this level of performance.

The 28-year-old debuted in 2020 but impressed Chip Ganassi with his performances, which warranted a rise within the team. Moreover, Palou won the championship in his debut year with the team and showcased his strength on the grid.

With a break in 2022, when Will Power won the championship, the 28-year-old claimed back his throne and won the title for the next two years. With the 2025 championship already underway and Alex Palou having won three out of the four races, the Spaniard is reckoned to be the favorite for the title yet again.

Reflecting on how he clears his mind while fighting for a high-stakes championship, the Spaniard said (via FOX Sports):

"I never start a season or go to a race thinking about the championship. Never. My goal and what I enjoy doing is working for that race weekend. For me, the next race weekend is the most important one. That’s all I think about."

Palou also shared his take on the upcoming month and the action lined up on the IndyCar calendar.

Alex Palou talks about the exciting month of May lined up ahead

Alex Palou at the INDYCAR Open Testing - Source: Getty

The CGR driver won the first race in the month of May, i.e., the Alabama Grand Prix, with a comfortable lead. If this was a trailer for what was to come by the Indy 500 on May 25, then Alex Palou has struck gold.

Sharing his thoughts on how he has won the last two races held at IMS' road course, as the triple champion said (via FOX 59):

"It’s been an amazing start of the season. Amazing way to kick of the month of May, and yeah, excited for the next couple of races."

"I mean, we won here last year, so we want to try to be at the same level as we were last year. I think just because it’s such a cool track, and it’s super smooth. So, everybody, all the competition, is super close, which makes is super exciting, but at the same time, hard. So, we’re going to try do the same as we did last year," he added.

While Palou has been successful at IMS' road course, the same cannot be said for the oval layout. The reigning champion has had a long tale of not winning at an oval, which has inadvertently taken a toll on not being able to win the elusive Indy 500, despite being on pole in 2023.

