Alex Palou shares his "weirdest" supermarket interaction with IndyCar fans

Alex Palou recently spoke about some awkward fan interactions he has had after moving to live in Central Indiana, close to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, which hosts the Indy 500 and is IndyCar's heart. The Spaniard has three IndyCar championships to his name and is hunting for a fourth in 2025. He has become a household name.

In a recent interview with IndyCar and IMS President Doug Boles, Palou spoke about how some IndyCar fans would catch him in an awkward moment, in a local supermarket when he was out doing dad duties for his baby daughter, Lucia.

"There's been couple of (fan interaction) moments at the supermarket or the airport, but I would say the weirdest one is at the supermarket when you're looking weird, 'Okay, did my wife tell me to buy this one or that one?' For me, they are the same. And they're (fans) like, 'Hey, it's Alex Palou,' and you're like 'Oh yeah, one second.' So those are the weird ones, but it's awesome. I'm really lucky to have this opportunity and be in this position, and the fans that we have in IndyCar are amazing," he said. [8:24 onwards]

Alex Palou began the 2025 season with two consecutive wins at the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and the Thermal Club Grand Prix. Andretti Global's Kyle Kirkwood broke the Spaniard's streak at the 50th edition of the Long Beach GP. But a P2 for the Palou only extended his lead in the championship.

Breakthrough Indy 500 win is Alex Palou's "first goal" in 2025

Alex Palou celebrates with his team after winning IndyCar's Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Despite winning three IndyCar titles, Alex Palou has yet to win on an oval. All 13 of his race wins have come on road or street courses.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver wants to break this undesirable winless streak on ovals by winning the 109th running of the Indy 500 on May 25.

In the 'Doug and Drivers' YouTube interview with Doug Boles, Palou spoke about his mindset towards tackling the Greatest Spectacle of Racing.

"I think about it every day. So it's a focus now. It's a first goal we have for the season. We have been preparing as much as possible, myself, as much as possible, but also the team, try and have faster cars," he said about the Indy 500.

"What it's going to take? Everything, you know. It's 200 laps, 500 miles, you need luck, but you need precision, you need hard work, you need to never give up. So it's going to be tough, but we're gonna keep knocking on that door until it opens or until we take it over," the No. 10 Honda driver added.

On day one of the recent Indy 500 open test, Palou went quickest in the morning session and ended the day as the sixth-fastest driver with a speed of 224.786 mph. On day two, he was the quickest driver in the afternoon session, while Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin was quickest in the qualifying simulation session with the extra boost.

