Alex Palou shares X-factor behind 2025 IndyCar dominance after clinching 4th title in Portland

By Pranay Bhagi
Published Aug 10, 2025 22:35 GMT
Alex Palou at 109th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Chip Ganassi Racing star Alex Palou won his fourth IndyCar title at the Grand Prix of Portland as he finished on the podium. The Spaniard came out after the race and revealed the role played by his team in his dominant 2025 championship season.

The Chip Ganassi Racing driver became only the fourth driver in IndyCar history to win three titles in a row after Ted Horn, Sebastian Bourdais, and Dario Franchitti. Alex Palou also equalled Mario Andretti, Bourdais, and Franchitti as the four-time IndyCar champions, with only Scott Dixon and AJ Foyt having more championships.

As Alex Palou clinched his fourth IndyCar title, he celebrated and performed donuts on his in-laps. Speaking with FOX after the race, Palou was asked what it felt like to be a four-time IndyCar champion, to which he replied,

“It’s unbelievable. I couldn't be happier right now, this has been an amazing season, amazing five years with CGR, I have no words to describe how grateful I am to everyone, especially Chip (Ganassi), our partners and all our fans.”
Palou was then asked about the X-factor behind his dominance as he won the championship with two races left, where usually the title fight drags on to the last race of the season. He replied,

“My team, the team I have behind me. Our partners, Honda, have been giving us the power we needed to race every weekend. But my team, the car has been unbelievable. Also, today, it's a shame we couldn't really end it with a win. But we fought, and I gave it everything we had. I tried everything to overtake Lundgaard but couldn't make it today.”
Notably, Palou finished third behind Will Power (Team Penske) and Christian Lundgaard (Arrow McLaren) after starting P5 at the Grand Prix of Portland.

Pato O'Ward's retirement guaranteed Alex Palou the 2025 championship

Alex Palou was 121 points ahead of Pato O'Ward coming into the third-to-last round of the season, i.e., the Grand Prix of Portland. The Spaniard needed to leave the race with a gap bigger than 107 points to take the championship home.

NTT INDYCAR Series Sukup Race Weekend - Source: Getty

Pato O'Ward started the race from P1 as pole sitter Christian Rasmussen attracted a six-place grid drop for taking the fifth engine of the season. The Mexican driver was in the effective race lead when an issue with the car slowed him and forced him to pit, and he came out nine laps down.

This issue meant Alex Palou won the championship irrespective of where he finished at Portland. However, that wasn't enough for the Chip Ganassi Racing driver, who chased the Top 2, consisting of Christian Lundgaard and Will Power. The Spaniard wasn't able to overtake and finished P3.

Palou currently has eight wins to his name, and still has the opportunity to equal the record for most wins (10) in a single season, currently held jointly by Al Unser Sr and AJ Foyt.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Edited by Rupesh
