Alex Palou stays cool despite two tough finishes before Road America: “Didn't add any pressure”

Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou recently spoke about his race at the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, where he qualified in 9th place and finished the race in 8th. He highlighted how he does not feel any pressure despite not winning the last two races.

The three-time series champion drives the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car powered by Honda. The recently held race at the World Wide Technology Raceway was won by Kyle Kirkwood, making it his second consecutive victory. The win also helped him close the gap to Palou in the championship fight.

While speaking to Bob Pockrass of Fox Motorsports, Alex Palou talked about the championship fight for this season, while also mentioning how the last few races do not add any pressure. He said,

"It didn't add any pressure at all just because I didn't ever think that it was done or it was ours or anything like that. I knew that we just had a perfect start of the season, and obviously you could see a big point difference."

"I expect that it's going to get very tight. It's going to make it interesting. I just hope that we are there at the end to fight for it," he added.

Alex Palou has been having a spectacular season so far. He has consistently won or finished in the top five, and the only time he finished at the bottom of the grid- in 25th place- was at the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, when David Malukas crashed into him and he was forced to retire from the race.

As for the rest of his 2025 season, Alex Palou has won five out of the eight races held so far this season. He won his first Indy 500 title this year and became the first Spanish driver to do so.

Alex Palou speaks about Formula One being the total opposite

Three-time IndyCar Series Champion Alex Palou opened up about why he feels F1 is the total opposite of IndyCar. It was rumored that Palou is one of the drivers in contention for the Cadillac seat for their Formula One team, set to debut in 2026.

The #10 Chip Ganassi Racing driver has been linked to the seat for next season by multiple media outlets. However, the rumors have been put to rest by the Spaniard as he deems Formula One to be the 'total opposite' of IndyCar. The 28-year-old believes in spending time and celebrating with his family and crew, which he gets to do in IndyCar.

While in conversation with Coaches Database, Alex Plaou opened up about his feelings about entering Formula One. He said,

"It’s amazing, I’m a big fan, but I don’t think they’re having as much fun as I’m having here. I don’t see people celebrating with their wives and their kids as much as we do. I don’t see them hanging in the bus lot or having dinner with their mechanics. I only enjoy driving and having fun and being with my people, so I think F1 is the total opposite.”

Alex Palou is currently leading the championship with 335 points and has a 73-point lead over Pato O'Ward in second place.

