Alex Palou unveils Indy 500 helmet inspired by his crew chief 

On May 21st, Chip Ganassi Racing driver Alex Palou unveiled his Indy 500 helmet. He dedicated his special lid to his crew chief, Ricky Davis.

The Indianapolis 500, hailed as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing," debuted in 1911 and has since become one of the most iconic and revered events in motorsport history. As one-third of the prestigious Triple Crown of Motorsport, alongside F1's Monaco Grand Prix and WEC's 24 Hours of Le Mans, the Indy 500 holds a storied tradition. Drivers and teams regularly pay tribute to their rich heritage through special helmet designs and commemorative car liveries.

Alex Palou joined the likes of Pato O'Ward's Aztec monster theme helmet, Team Penske’s renowned “Yellow Submarine” paint scheme, and Conor Daly’s homage to three-time winner Wilbur Shaw.

Ricky Davis is a renowned crew chief in IndyCar, particularly with Chip Ganassi Racing. He has achieved notable success, including multiple championship titles with drivers like Scott Dixon and Alex Palou.

Alex Palou reveals his secret behind his race and championship wins

AUTO: MAY 10 INDYCAR Sonsio Grand Prix - Source: Getty

Alex Palou has been the dominant force this season as he leads the championship tally with 248 points, i.e., 97 points ahead of Kyle Kirkwood in second. Speaking of his commanding performance, he revealed his real goal.

When asked how, after winning three of the last four championships and four of the first five races this season, he maintains his edge and motivation despite the ongoing success, he revealed the secret behind it. (via New York Times)

"Because that’s not my goal. My goal is not to win one race or one championship. That’s not really what motivates me. I actually think winning one championship to two it doesn’t really change much. Once you’re a champion, you’re a champion. Two-time champion? It doesn’t really change," said Palou

He then elaborated on how he doesn't live in the past and always looks to the future for the next challenge, which at this moment is the Indianapolis 500.

"It’s more being able to win every single race and being able to win every single weekend. I remember what happened last weekend at the Indy road course (when he won again), but that’s it. It was great, we enjoyed it, but now it’s the 500. We’ll be as good as what we finish there, and then we’ll move on from that," added Palou.

Alex Palou has won the 2021, 2023, and 2024 NTT IndyCar Series Championships with his current team, Chip Ganassi Racing. The reigning champion will be starting the greatest spectacle of racing from sixth place. The 109th edition of the Indy 500 showdown is scheduled for Sunday, May 25th at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

