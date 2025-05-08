Alex Palou is the “whole deal” as Chip Ganassi’s ace earns plaudits from IndyCar rival Scott McLaughlin

Reigning IndyCar Series champion Alex Palou has received high praise from one of his fiercest on-track rivals, Scott McLaughlin, who hailed Palou as "the whole deal."

Ad

Palou, who clinched his third IndyCar Drivers' Championship in the 2024 season, has kicked off the current campaign firing on all cylinders, with three victories and a second-place finish in the first four races.

The 28-year-old is the favourite to win at the upcoming Sonsio Grand Prix, which has led McLaughlin to laud him as one of the best racecar drivers he has ever come across.

Sharing his thoughts on Alex Palou following his impressive start to the 2025 season, McLaughlin said (via FOX Sports):

Ad

Trending

"Alex is one of the best racecar drivers I’ve ever come across. He’s the whole deal. That doesn’t mean we can’t beat him. ... Everyone has a bad race at some point. You’ve got to try and keep knocking on the door."

Ad

Alex Palou’s ability to stay calm under pressure and clinical execution on race days has largely made him the benchmark for drivers in the series.

While the Chip Ganassi Racing team have long been a powerhouse in the American open-wheel racing series, Palou has helped them reclaim dominance from the Andretti and Penske teams.

At the recent Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix in Barber, Palou clinched the win with a 16-second gap to second-placed Christian Lundgaard. The 28-year-old will hope for another such dominant performance when the series heads to the Indianapolis Motor Speedway road course for the Sonsio Grand Prix.

Ad

Alex Palou on winning the IndyCar series championship

Alex Palou shared his thoughts on the prospect of winning another IndyCar Series championship. The former Dale Coyne Racing rookie leads the drivers' standings with 60 points, with 13 races remaining.

Despite being tagged as the favorite for the crown, the Chip Ganassi driver has downplayed talks of winning the title. Sharing his thoughts on the championship with FOX Sports, he said:

Ad

"I never start a season or go to a race thinking about the championship. Never. My goal, and what I enjoy doing, is working for that race weekend. For me, the next race weekend is the most important one. That’s all I think about.

"Everybody knows I’ve never won on an oval," Palou said. "I plan on changing that this year so you can write a great story."

Ad

While Palou may be modest about his title ambitions, the former McLaren F1 test driver remains a frontrunner to win the crown. Although a victory on an oval circuit has eluded him so far, Palou boasts three podium finishes in his 20 oval runs. The Chip Ganassi star also made a strong statement when he clocked the fastest time at the recent Indy 500 open test.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.