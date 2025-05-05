The fourth round of the 2025 IndyCar season took place at Barber Motorsports Park, as the paddock now moves over to the IMS for the next few races, and Alexander Rossi is excited for it. The 33-year-old hoped to utilize Ed Carpenter Racing's strength at the ovals ahead of the two races that he has won previously.

In his debut year, Rossi won the elusive Indy 500. Moreover, he won the 100th running of the Indianapolis 500 and etched his name in the history of the sport. While he has not won the race since then, the California-born driver often has a good showing around the 500 miles.

On the other hand, Rossi's last race win also came at the IMS, though on the road course, which showcased the ECR driver's prowess behind the wheel at the infamous circuit. Sharing a preview of what the IndyCar realm could expect to witness in the following weeks with his ECR IndyCar having strong pace around such layouts, Alexander Rossi said, via Frontstretch Open Wheel:

"I'm looking forward to it, I mean, it's the month of May now, so it's the greatest month in racing, at the greatest track in the world. So I'm excited to get out there and ECR has always had fantastic parts obviously on the oval, but also the road course, so looking forward to the two events out there."

The 33-year-old finished eighth at the Alabama Grand Prix after starting 15th in the field.

Alexander Rossi talks about the tire woes he endured during the Alabama Grand Prix

Alexander Rossi at the INDYCAR Indy 500 Open Testing - Source: Getty

Alexander Rossi appeared to be one of the early movers at the 90-lap race. He started on the red-walled alternate tires, which provided him more grip in comparison to his rivals and almost annihilated his P2P system to get higher up in the pecking order.

However, Rossi's first few stops on the alternate tire left him with no choice but to get on the primary set of tires for his last stint. This saw him fall into the clutches of his rivals as he deemed his run on the primary tires "horrible," and barely held onto the P8, as he said, via Frontstretch:

"It was horrible. Like, we knew it was going to be bad at some point, but with where we started we were just trying to get as much track position as we could on the alternate tire and build a big enough gap to the cars we were racing to be able to put them on the end and it was a lot of work to keep Nolan [Siegel] and Josef behind there."

The eighth-place finish marked Alexander Rossi's third top-10 finish of the season, making his journey with ECR off to a good start.

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More

