Alexander Rossi breaks down how IndyCar’s new package will shape the Iowa doubleheader

Ed Carpenter Racing's Alexander Rossi was one of the 21 IndyCar drivers testing at Iowa Speedway ahead of the doubleheader weekend. Post the test, he highlighted how the test was important, especially because a doubleheader weekend offers double the opportunities to score points.

With 13 days to go for the Sukup IndyCar Race Weekend, Iowa Speedway conducted a crucial testing session on Wednesday to assist teams in adjusting to the specific demands of the 0.875-mile oval. Most of the IndyCar drivers of the 2025 NTT IndyCar Championship participated in this test to optimize their vehicles in preparation for the 2025 season’s only doubleheader event, scheduled for July 11 through 13. Speaking about the same, Rossi detailed how the representative testing is vital.

"This test is important. It is a doubleheader weekend, so double points. It's a whole new package this year from last year, so it is a different power level, different downforce level, so trying to get an understanding of what that's gonna do, not only in the qualifying but in the races, is a big priority for everyone".

"It was a really representative day once the track got everything dried. It has been warm, sunny, and pretty windy, so not easy conditions... everything we can learn today, we can apply to the race weekend, so I think that is a huge positive," he concluded.

Alexander Rossi is currently 13th in the championship standings with 161 points.

Alexander Rossi offered compelling insight into Max Verstappen’s reaction toward George Russell during the F1 Spanish Grand Prix

IndyCar driver Alexander Rossi shared his take on the incident involving Max Verstappen and George Russell during the Formula 1 Spanish Grand Prix. Verstappen, appearing agitated with the performance of his Red Bull, made contact with Russell’s Mercedes shortly after being directed to relinquish fourth position following an earlier off-track excursion at Turn 1.

Although he initially yielded the position before Turn 5, Verstappen quickly re-engaged, resulting in contact, a move that some commentators interpreted as deliberate. On his podcast Off Track with Hinch and Rossi, Alexander Rossi, who previously raced in Formula 1 with Marussia, compared Verstappen’s behavior to reactions often seen in iRacing, implying it may have been a reflexive response.

"I do wonder how much of that was subconscious, something he does in iRacing, and it just leaked out into real life. Because we know how much time he spends on the sim. I can very easily see him... like you get penalties in iRacing too," said Rossi.

"I could very easily see him doing it as 'Oh, I gave the place back. The AI computer shows that the car was in front. F*** you.' I wonder if it was just like a snap in his head," he added.

The FIA imposed a 10-second time penalty on Max Verstappen, relegating him from fifth to tenth place in the final race standings. Furthermore, three penalty points were added to his super license, bringing his cumulative total to 11. Accumulating one additional point within the current 12-month period would result in an automatic one-race suspension.

