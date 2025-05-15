Alexander Rossi concerned about Indy 500 qualifying with hybrid engine effect

This will be the first time the Indy 500 will feature hybrid engines, and Alexander Rossi has voiced his concerns. The former Indy 500 winner revealed how qualifying for the Indianapolis 500 with the hybrid power train would be a bigger headache than the race itself.

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver, who made his debut in 2016, had a torrid start to the season before arriving at the IMS. He secured his first top-10 finish at the track in the road course race, climbing the motivation ladder.

A few weeks later, he attempted one of the boldest strategies at the Indy 500 and coasted to take the chequered flag for his first race win at the biggest race of the year. Since then, Alexander Rossi has been a force to be reckoned with in the IndyCar field, and his opinion carries a lot of weight in the paddock.

With IndyCar switching to hybrid power trains last year, the new engine formula will make its debut in qualifying and race trim in the upcoming weeks. However, the hybridification of the engines has come at a cost of drivers managing battery levels and dragging around extra weight around the track when their battery is discharged.

Sharing his thoughts on how qualifying would be tougher for the Indy 500 this time, Rossi said (via X/@tonydindy):

"I would say that the hybrid has not really been like a gamechanger, good or bad. It hasn't really made it worse. I wouldn't say it's allowed you to make passes, but ever since the aeroscreen its been tough, three-four cars back. It's still tough.

"The one thing that happens certainly is, it's going to be a big shift in qualifying. The race run is, what it is, it's similar to just passing, but qualifying is going to be a lot harder than its been in previous years."

The 33-year-old is scheduled to make his 10th race start at the Indy 500, but with a new outfit this time.

Alexander Rossi already feels at home at Ed Carpenter Racing

Alexander Rossi (L) and Ed Carpenter (R) at the INDYCAR Indy 500 Open Testing - Source: Getty

At his first Indy 500, Alexander Rossi was an Andretti driver but switched to Arrow McLaren in 2023, a move that didn't yield any wins, as he struggled more than his then-teammate, Pato O'Ward.

He left the British outfit and joined ECR for this season. The move has seemingly paid off, as he has secured three top-10 finishes. Sharing his thoughts on how the ECR's car has good fundamentals, Rossi said (via The Race):

"This car feels so ... it brings me back a couple years, it's so much more familiar to me than anything that I had at McLaren. That gives me a lot of, happiness, I guess is the right word. Because the underlying fundamental elements of the car are very, very good."

The eight-time race winner is 11th in the IndyCar championship standings.

