Alexander Rossi drops 3-word reaction to Danica Patrick's 'remembered mysteriously' confession about her golf experience

Alexander Rossi has reacted after Danica Patrick offered a confession about her experience with golf. The former IndyCar star had recently detailed her subtle, "mysterious" experience with her newly found sport.

The former NASCAR driver, who called time on her active racing career at the end of the 2018 campaign, has ventured into several other activities, including punditry, fashion, and most recently, golf, as she revealed.

Patrick shared a lengthy post on Instagram about her overall experience since venturing into the sport, often dubbed ‘The Gentleman’s Game.’

The 42-year-old detailed how she learned golf about two years ago and concluded that it is a sport for individuals who love to be hard on themselves.

Sharing a post, she wrote:

“I decided to actually learn how to play golf about two years ago. Of course, it’s a little seasonal—mostly for heat in AZ but also work and skiing! I thought I finally had it figured out last fall. Then I forgot how to hit my driver to start the year off… until about 10 days ago. I remembered just as mysteriously as I forgot.

The scorecard is a 100% legit nine holes… all the way to very short putts. No gimmies or mulligans. I’ll learn the ⭕️ and 🟥 on the scorecard. Oh, and a picture of me nearly driving the green on a par 4. 💣

Golf is a funny game… and mostly played by those who just love to be hard on themselves. A game you will never master and repeatedly wonder—why am I doing this to myself?! 😆

Can’t wait for the next round. Who’s with me?! ⛳️”

Danica Patrick’s subtle revelation has since been met with a flurry of reactions, but one that stood out came from Rossi. The Ed Carpenter Racing driver commented:

“Danica’s swing school,” in what appeared to be an attempt to stir humor.

While it remains uncertain how long Patrick will continue honing her golf skills, one thing is clear—this isn’t the first time Rossi has showcased his playful side on social media. The former Manor Marussia F1 driver has developed a habit of creating lighthearted moments from various scenarios and posts on social media.

Danica Patrick reveals how her parents supported her racing career

Danica Patrick after winning the Bridgestone Indy Japan 300 Grand Prix in 2008 - Source: Getty

Danica Patrick, in a previous interview, revealed that her foray into motorsport was largely a result of the support she received from her parents. The former Andretti driver explained that her racing career not only shaped her professional life but also brought her entire family closer.

Speaking in an interview with Men’s Health in 2013, the former American driver detailed how her mother, Beverly, was a snowmobile mechanic, and her father’s passion for racing played a key role in her decision to pursue the sport.

“My mom was a snowmobile mechanic. She had a friend who raced snowmobiles, and she’d go to the racetrack with her. That's actually where she met my dad. He was racing snowmobiles, and she was there as a mechanic. They were set up on a blind date at a snowmobile race.”

“My dad worked a lot, and my mom stayed home with my sister and me. So it was a way to spend time together on the weekends and get to know my dad. But racing was just in our DNA. They just looked at racing as something that would be fun to do as a family," she added.

Danica Patrick’s venture into racing would go on to be a historic one. Not only did she establish herself as a full-fledged racing driver, but she also etched her name in the record books.

In 2008, Patrick became the first woman to win an IndyCar race. She secured the feat by winning the Indy Japan 300 at Twin Ring Motegi. She also holds the unique distinction of being the first woman to lead laps in the Indianapolis 500—a feat she achieved in her rookie year in American open-wheel racing. Patrick capped off that remarkable debut with a staggering fourth-place finish in the prestigious event.

