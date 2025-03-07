Alexander Rossi drops 4-word remark at F1 veteran for Colton Herta criticism

Alexander Rossi is one of the few drivers in the 21st century to have experience racing in both F1 and IndyCar. With Cadillac entering the F1 grid in 2026, the driver debacle for who will race for the newly-formed team was talked about by fabled designer Gary Anderson, who sidelined Colton Herta for the seat. This caused Rossi to give a four-word remark on Anderson's observation.

F1's interest in the US has increased tremendously since Liberty Media's takeover of the championship. This led to serious talks being held between Colton Herta and Red Bull for a seat at the Austrian giant's B-team (Racing Bulls).

However, this deal did not fall through as the 24-year-old did not have the required super license points. This can change this year as he is just a snib away from getting the super license.

On the other hand, with the US getting its second team in F1, in the form of Cadillac, many experts deemed the Andretti driver to be the favorite for the seat with the new team. However, renowned F1 designer Gary Anderson thought otherwise, as he did not reckon Herta to be capable enough of F1, and said, via Formula for Success podcast:

"He makes too many mistakes. He's definitely got speed in IndyCar, I don't know that he's got speed and the mental capacity to pick up Formula 1."

However, these claims did not go over well with the people in the IndyCar realm, as Alexander Rossi left a four-word remark referring to how Anderson was not a known name in the motorsport world and wrote:

"Who’s Gary Anderson?"

After driving for Arrow McLaren for the past two years, the 33-year-old switched to Ed Carpenter Racing for the 2025 season.

Alexander Rossi talks about his first weekend with Ed Carpenter Racing

Alexander Rossi at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Alexander Rossi partnered up with Christian Rasmussen for the 2025 season at ECR. The 33-year-old is a seasoned veteran, as he made his debut in 2016 with Andretti.

The California-born driver's stint with Andretti was fairly successful as he won his debut Indy 500 with the team. Moreover, he finished second in the championship in 2018 but left the team for Arrow McLaren in 2023.

The 33-year-old has made another switch in his racing career as he joins ECR. On his first weekend with the team, he scored a top-10 finish. Reflecting on the achievement, Alexander Rossi wrote on X:

"P20->P10. Great recovery today by the whole team. And a huge wow & applause to the fans. You showed out."

The next Grand Prix will be held at the Thermal Club. Rossi claimed a top-10 finish at the exhibition race last year and intends to continue his streak around the 3.067-mile track, just in different colors.

