Alexander Rossi gives blunt response to IndyCar reporter's "awkward" Arrow McLaren question

Alexander Rossi was among one of the drivers to have switched teams during the winter break. Despite him qualifying in the fast six for the Thermal Club Grand Prix, the 33-year-old was asked whether it was awkward seeing his former team, Arrow McLaren claiming the front row, to which he gave a concise reply.

Ad

After having a part-time F1 career end in 2015, Rossi moved to IndyCar and impressed the field by winning the Indy 500 on his maiden run. He then remained with Andretti for the following few years, but Colton Herta's rise within the team led him to venture over for a different home on the IndyCar grid.

The California-born driver joined Arrow McLaren for the 2023 season. However, he was unable to get back to winning ways and ultimately left the English team for the 2025 season.

Ad

Trending

Alexander Rossi joined Ed Carpenter Racing for the next chapter of his IndyCar career and bagged a solid qualifying result at Thermal Club by qualifying sixth. On the other hand, McLaren locked out the front row and a Frontstretch reporter asked him whether it was awkward seeing his ex-team finishing the qualifying session in a dominant position, and the 33-year-old replied:

"No, I'm very happy for Pato [O'Ward]." (0:36 onwards)

Ad

Ad

Rossi claimed a top-10 finish at the St. Petersburg Grand Prix and will be hoping to continue this streak at the Thermal Club.

Alexander Rossi is happy at Ed Carpenter Racing

Alexander Rossi at the INDYCAR Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Alexander Rossi's stay at Arrow McLaren was marked with struggles as he was only able to muster two podiums in his time with the team. The former Indy 500 winner seemingly required a new environment, which he is positive that he will get at ECR.

Ad

Sharing his feelings ahead of the Thermal Club Grand Prix weekend, Rossi said (via The Race):

"This car feels so...it brings me back a couple years, it's so much more familiar to me than anything that I had at McLaren. That gives me a lot of, happiness, I guess is the right word. Because the underlying fundamental elements of the car are very, very good. When you break it down to the simple stuff, is it good on the brakes? Yes. Is it good in straightline traction events? Yes. Is it good in high-speed [corners]? Yes."

Ad

"So all of those elements kind of already exist in the car, you're just working on managing grip consistency, over bumps and pavement changes and that sort of thing. And I think that's the area where we're lacking more than anything else," he added.

Pato O'Ward and Christian Lundgaard will lead the pack for the Thermal Club Grand Prix. Alex Palou will closely follow them behind at the race start, and alongside him will be Colton Herta, Marcus Ericsson, and Rossi, completing the first three rows for the start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback