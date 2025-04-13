Alexander Rossi hopes to 'reverse engineer' Chip Ganassi Racing's genius to stop Alex Palou's dominance

Ed Carpenter Racing’s Alexander Rossi shared his thoughts on Alex Palou's dominance at the start of the 2025 IndyCar Championship. The 33-year-old, while explaining the formula behind the Spaniard's success, hopes to reverse engineer it to stop Palou's dominance.
Alex Palou started his title defense with victories in the first two races of the 2025 season at St. Pete and Thermal Club. Motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass uploaded a video of the ECR driver answering questions about the CGr driver on X.
A reporter asked Alexander Rossi during the Long Beach Race weekend whether he was surprised about the Spaniard’s victories, to which he replied,
“No, Tire management races are kind of his thing."
The reporter then asked whether the pace and tire management was down to Alex Palou or the #10 Chip Ganassi Racing car. Alexander Rossi replied:
“Both. I mean, I don't think a driver can do it without a car, and a car can't do it without the driver. So I mean, that's, You gotta give credit to the whole 10 car group. And it's up to the rest of us to figure out how to reverse engineer what they're doing and make it happen.
“Because I think that for the foreseeable future, tire dag and wear is gonna be something that we're having to deal with. And you can't let someone win every race, so someone's gotta figure it out."
Andretti Global locked out the front row for the 2025 Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach, while Alex Palou will start behind them in P3.
However, the Spaniard also started the Thermal Club GP in P3; through tire management and race strategy, he passed both the Arrow McLarens in front of him.
“A tough look for all of us”: Alexander Rossi's conversation with Colton Herta after Thermal Club
Alexander Rossi, on the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast, detailed Alex Palou's dominance after the 2025 Thermal Club IndyCar race. James Hinchcliffe brought up the Spaniard’s strategy and impressive final stint where he overtook both McLarens.
Rossi revealed his conversation with Andretti Global sensation Colton Herta about the Spaniard. He said:
“I talked to Colton afterwards, and I was like, man, it's a tough look for all of us. Like, I'm not, you can't sugarcoat this any way other than he is just mopping the floor with 26 other drivers and engineers and everyone.” (24:23 onwards)
“Do you know that there's only one driver that has finished in the top five in both races, and he happens to have won both of them."
Alexander Rossi finished P9 at the 2025 Thermal Club race after making it to Fast 6 and starting P6.