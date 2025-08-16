Alexander Rossi makes feelings known about Will Power's "wild" contract situation at Team Penske

IndyCar star Will Power’s current contract with Team Penske will run out after the 2025 season. The Australian hasn't been offered an extension by the team as of yet, as Alexander Rossi came out and commented on Power's contract situation while reflecting on the Team Penske driver's performance.

Coming into the 2025 IndyCar season, a Team Penske contract extension was one of the major things on Will Power's agenda. The Australian signed with Fernando Alonso's management company, A14 management, to handle the negotiations with Oriol Servia, taking care of Power as a client.

Roger Penske came out earlier this year and suggested that Team Penske is evaluating their options. As the midway point of the season approached, Penske had still not offered Power a contract extension, with rumors of David Malukas replacing the IndyCar Veteran circling the paddock.

Will Power won the recent IndyCar race in Portland and became the first Team Penske driver in 2025 to win a race. Both Josef Newgarden and Scott McLaughlin currently sit outside the Top 10 in the championship, with Power sitting 6th in the standings.

Alexander Rossi, in the latest episode of the Off Track with Hinch and Rossi podcast, detailed Will Power's contract situation, highlighted his performance over the last couple of years, and suggested that Power's frustrations are valid.

“He (Will Power) is by far, like, hands down, your best guy, not just this year, but like the past couple of years, he has been the benchmark at that team. Like, it is, and his frustration and some of his quotes are so warranted, and it's like, any driver in the series who, and this is referring to last year, who's won three races and had two poles and blah, blah, blah, blah, would have a contract. And it's a wild scenario that the reality is he doesn't.,” said Alexander Rossi (45:20 onwards)

“That doesn't mean he's not going to have a job next year. Doesn't mean he's not going to have a great job next year. But the point is, it's a very weird kind of situation that's presented itself,” he added

Will Power’s wife, Liz, on the “burden” off the Team Penske driver’s shoulders after Portland win

Will Power started the Grand Prix of Portland inside the Top 6, and the strategy helped him take the lead of the race as Pato O'Ward faced issues with electrical systems. The Australian defended against Christian Lundgaard and Alex Palou in the final stint to take his first win of the season

Amid the uncertainty around Power's Team Penske contract, his wife came out and detailed how big the win was, as she said,

“You know, I think it's definitely been a roller coaster season as far as uncertainty and knowing what's gonna happen, and obviously things that have gone on with the team results. So yeah, this would be, this is a huge burden. He's been in a really good headspace, for sure the last couple races.” (Via Indystar)

Power can possibly move to AJ Foyt Racing if Penske decides to sign Malukas, but it'll only be confirmed at or after Nashville.

