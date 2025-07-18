Alexander Rossi makes it “without a doubt” clear that night IndyCar oval races are better than daytime events

Ed Carpenter Racing driver Alexander Rossi recently spoke about races at the ovals. He highlighted how he prefers night oval races over daytime oval races.

Ad

The 33-year-old drives the #20 Ed Carpenter Racing car powered by Honda. He recently spoke about the recently held race at Iowa Speedway, which is also dubbed "The Fastest Short Track on the Planet." The races at ovals have received a lot of criticism; however, the fans enjoyed night races at the oval. One of them being the Bommarito Automotive Group 500, which was a night event.

While talking on his podcast, Ask Off Track, which he hosts alongside James Hinchcliffe, Alexander Rossi spoke about how much he prefers night races at the ovals over day events. He said (via askofftrack on Instagram)

Ad

Trending

"I don't know anyone that has gone to or watched a night race on an oval in IndyCar and been like, 'That sucked; I wish we did it at noon.' Everyone wants a short oval night race or a big oval night race; like, Texas at night was sick. Everyone wants them. And honestly this year might as well have been night with how cold it was and the overcast, like it was 50 degrees and dark."

Ad

Ad

The California native had a poor outing at the doubleheader at Iowa. During the Synk 275 race held on Saturday, July 12, he qualified for the race in 13th place and finished the race in 25th place after he suffered a mechanical failure. At the Farm to Finish 275 race held on Sunday, July 13, he qualified in 15th place and finished the race two places lower in 17th place.

Alexander Rossi speaks about the Iowa race after the introduction of IndyCar's new package

Alexander Rossi was one of the many drivers who took part in the testing held at Iowa on 25 June. He spoke about how the test is an important part of the preparation for the Iowa double-header, as it provided an opportunity to score a bulk of points. The testing helps the teams and drivers adjust to the demands of the track.

Ad

While speaking to IndyCar after the testing session, Alexander Rossi spoke about how important the testing is. He said (via IndyCar on X),

"This test is important. It is a doubleheader weekend, so double points. It's a whole new package this year from last year, so it is a different power level, different downforce level, so trying to get an understanding of what that's gonna do, not only in the qualifying but also in the races, is a big priority for everyone.

Ad

"It was a really representative day once the track got everything dried. It has been warm, sunny, and pretty windy, so not easy conditions... everything we can learn today, we can apply to the race weekend, so I think that is a huge positive," he concluded.

Expand Tweet

Alexander Rossi currently sits in 16th place in the drivers' championship with 194 points to his name.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Chionia Colaco Writer for IndyCar Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.