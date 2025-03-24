Alexander Rossi names $160M Hollywood heartthrob Jennifer Lawrence as his dream dinner date

Alexander Rossi has revealed that Hollywood star Jennifer Lawrence would be his dream dinner date. The IndyCar star had a few personal facts about him surface ahead of the Thermal Club Grand Prix qualifying session.

The Ed Carpenter Racing driver, who qualified in sixth place for the Palm Springs event, had snippets of his personal interests appear on the screens before the qualifying session.

Captured and shared on X by user @laurindycar, one of the several facts about Alexander Rossi was his desire to have Jennifer Lawrence as his dream dinner date.

The Hollywood star is famous for her roles in several blockbuster movies, including the X-Men and Hunger Games series. The Oscar-winning actress boasts a net worth of $160 million (per Celebrity Net Worth).

However, while Rossi harbors the dream of having a dinner date with Jennifer Lawrence, it may be noted that the Kentucky-born actress is married to American art gallery director Cooke Maroney.

Nonetheless, a date with the celebrity actress wasn’t the only fact that emerged regarding the former Arrow McLaren driver. His favorite television show—Gilmore Girls—and his favorite pizza topping—pineapple—were also among the details concerning the 33-year-old that surfaced.

Alexander Rossi speaks on the progress of Ed Carpenter Racing

Alexander Rossi at the IndyCar Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg - Source: Getty

Alexander Rossi recently opened up about the progress made following his switch to Ed Carpenter Racing. The California native joined the Indianapolis outfit after a stint with Arrow McLaren.

The former F1 driver’s move ahead of the 2025 season has been under the spotlight, especially considering he left a team competing at the front end of the grid for another that last tasted victory with Rinus VeeKay at the 2021 GMR Grand Prix on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

However, speaking about the team and the progress they have made during his time with them so far, Alexander Rossi, as quoted by Frontstretch, stated:

“It’s obviously a constant evolution. It takes a lot to make small gains. But I think we’re progressing forward at a rate that kind of far exceeded my expectations,” Rossi said ahead of the Thermal Club Grand Prix.

“I think there’s a lot of positivity around the team right now. The morale is pretty high. The momentum is kind of tending to shift toward the positive in a lot of ways on and off the track for ECR. It’s really exciting to be a part of. Can’t wait to get back on the track this weekend.

“…Nothing happens overnight. That does not mean that I don’t think we can be extremely competitive and win races this year at tracks that suit us.”

The eight-time IndyCar Grand Prix race winner teams up with Christian Rasmussen to try and place Ed Carpenter Racing among the favorites contending for championships. The 33-year-old, on a personal level, is yet to taste victory since the 2022 Gallagher Grand Prix.

