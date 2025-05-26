Alexander Rossi rages in pitlane as Indy 500 ends with car on fire

Ed Carpenter Racing star Alexander Rossi retired from the 2025 Indy 500 after the #20 ECR started smoking and caught on fire in the pit lane. The former Indy 500 winner was furious as his run at the 109th Indianapolis 500 came to an end.

Ad

Rossi was running in the lead of the 2025 Indianapolis 500 after Marco Andretti crashed in the opening lap of the race. The three ECR entries decided not to pit during the caution and were 1-2-3.

However, on Lap 72, the #20 ECR of Rossi started smoking out of the back as the 33-year-old ran inside the Top 10. Alexander Rossi's IndyCar also started leaking fluid out of the rear as Alex Palou’s #10 CGR was spotted covered in fluid as the Spaniard followed the ECR.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Alexander Rossi was then informed by the pit box to pit so that the team could have a look at the problem. As the team serviced the car, a couple of technicians looked into the rear of the car to inspect what was causing the issue. As the fuel line was disconnected after the pitstop, the car caught on fire.

One of the crew members also caught on fire, but didn't get injured courtesy of the fire suit. As soon as the car caught on fire, Rossi jumped out of the car and raged in anger. The ECR driver was furious, took off his gloves, and threw them away. The 33-year-old later revealed that it was an issue with the gearbox.

Ad

Rossi's #20 ECR also faced an issue on Carb Day when the IndyCar faced a fuel pump issue, which had to be replaced before the race on Sunday (May 25). The 33-year-old won the iconic race in 2016 when he crossed the line in P1 as he ran out of fuel.

Alexander Rossi reflects on the 2025 Indy 500 adversity

Alexander Rossi had a great car and was running with the lead pack as his car let him down, and hence, the American was furious. The 33-year-old was on the alternate strategy and could've been in for the race win depending on how things turned out.

Ad

Unfortunately for him, he wasn't able to make it to the halfway mark and retired on Lap 74. The ECR driver spoke with FOX after the fire incident and shared his thoughts as he said:

“It's always a terrible situation and it's so disappointing like that was such a phenomenal race car. The team made a great decision to stay out there when the first split happened with the strategy and everything was great in the #20 Java House stand was awesome.”

Ad

“That's what's so painful about this place, is you have to have so many things go right. Just disappointing. Another opportunity gone, but the way it goes.”

Expand Tweet

Rossi detailed that the gearbox temperature was through the roof and that it was possibly leaking oil. However, he wasn't sure about what the precise issue was with the gearbox.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Pranay Bhagi Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.



Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.



When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.



Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport. Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.