Alexander Rossi and wife Kelly celebrate the birth of baby boy

IndyCar star Alexander Rossi added a new title to his impressive résumé – proud father on Sunday. The 2016 Indianapolis 500 winner and his wife, Kelly Mossop Rossi, welcomed their first child, a boy, on Mother's Day.

Ad

The couple shared the joyful news on social media with heartwarming photos of their newborn son. In a joint post on Instagram announcing the birth, they highlighted the special timing of their child’s arrival, which coincided with Mother’s Day.

“Baby Ben came just in time for Mother’s Day. Welcome to the world, Benjamin Kenneth Rossi.”

Ad

Trending

The announcement about the newborn has garnered widespread reaction from fans and well-wishers. Among the many responses, the official IndyCar page joined in with a simple but heartfelt message:

“Congratulations!!!”

IndyCar congratulated driver Alexander Rossi on the birth of his son Benjamin. Image: @alexanderossi via Instagram

Rossi and his partner tied the knot in October 2023 and have occasionally shared glimpses into their marriage over the years. Kelly is sometimes spotted at the paddock during IndyCar race weekends, cheering her husband.

Ad

Shifting attention to racing, Rossi has been a mainstay in the IndyCar Series since his transition from Formula 1 in 2016. The former Arrow McLaren driver is known for his cool demeanor off the track and his aggressive driving style on it. Whether the birth of his son Benjamin will bring a shift in his approach or style—or serve as a source of renewed inspiration in his race craft—remains to be seen.

Ad

When Alexander Rossi teased his wife on Instagram

Alexander Rossi teased his wife, Kelly Mossop Rossi, about her golf ability in the aftermath of their visit to Maui, Hawaii, earlier this year. The 33-year-old driver left a cheeky comment on his wife’s post following their holiday.

Fresh off their relaxing getaway ahead of the start of the 2025 IndyCar season, Rossi’s wife took to Instagram to share a series of photos from their tropical vacation. Kelly, who appeared thrilled with the outing, accompanied the post with the caption:

Ad

“We saw 4736363737372 whales last week 🐋🐳🌺✅”

Ad

Alexander Rossi, joining in on the fun, responded underneath her post with a cheeky comment:

“Same number of golf balls lost.”

Alexander Rossi aimed a lighthearted dig at his wife, Kelly. Image: @kellmoss via Instagram

The reply by the Ed Carpenter Racing driver was a lighthearted jab at his wife’s golf skills, drawing comments from fans, with Kelly herself responding to the humorous post.

Ad

Shifting the focus to present-day action, Alexander Rossi will aim to revive his 2025 IndyCar season with his Ed Carpenter team. The former Formula 1 driver has largely endured a torrid run during the first five Grand Prix of the season so far. Rossi’s best outing of the current campaign came at the Children’s of Alabama Grand Prix, where he finished in eighth place.

The California native will be counting on the luck of his newborn, among other things, to help secure victory at the next race on the IndyCar calendar — the Indianapolis 500.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Samson Osaze Ero Samson Ero is an accomplished motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda, with over seven years of experience in the media industry. His career has seen him refine his expertise at EPL Partners Nigeria Limited, Transsion Holdings, and Sports Brief, where he excelled as a Content Operations Specialist and Sports Editor, covering a broad spectrum of sports stories and general news.



He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Insurance from the University of Benin (2015–2018) and a Postgraduate Diploma in Journalism from the Nigerian Institute of Journalism (2021–2023). Further solidifying his credentials, he completed the Google News Initiative Course in 2024.



His professional journey includes pivotal roles at Transsion Holdings (2020–2022), EPL Partners Nigeria Limited (2022–2023), and Sports Brief & Legit (2023–2025). Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.