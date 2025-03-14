Alexander Rossi wishes Marco Andretti a happy birthday with a three-word message

The Andretti global driver, Marco Andretti, celebrated his birthday on March 13. The third-generation Andretti was showered with birthday wishes from his friends and family. Alexander Rossi, a former teammate and Ed Carpenter Racing driver, posted a birthday greeting on Instagram.

Marco Andretti is a part of the renowned Andretti family. It includes Michael Andretti, who is known for his racing empire, and Mario Andretti, who won the 1969 Indy 500. The Andretti family is well-established in the motorsports industry. Marco has been paving his way in motorsports since 2006.

On March 13, Marco celebrated his 38th birthday. His former teammate, Alexander Rossi, shared birthday wishes via his Instagram story.

"Such a natural. Happy Birthday @marcoandretti" the caption read.

Alexander Rossi via Instagram @alexanderrossi

Rossi uploaded a video of Marco from what seems like media day. In the video, Marco was seen recording a commercial for a gas company.

Marco and Rossi, teammates at Andretti Autosport (now known as Andretti Global) from 2016 to 2018, had also swapped their car numbers during the 2017 season. Marco took up the number 98, while Rossi took the number 27.

In 2021, Marco Andretti announced his retirement from full-time racing. The American driver, however, will return during the 2025 season to race at the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which is scheduled for May 25. He will drive the #98 MAPEI / CURB Honda with Andretti.

Marco Andretti stood by his statement after the 2006 Indy 500 heartbeat

The Indycar star, Marco Andretti, has taken a retirement from full-time racing. However, he races the Indy 500 every year, and this year is no different. This season will mark his 20th year participating in the Indy 500.

During the 2006 Indy 500, Marco came close to winning the greatest spectacle of racing. But on the final lap, the 'Andretti Curse' struck. Sam Hornish Jr. somehow managed to pass him on the last lap and win by 0.063 seconds. After the race, while speaking to the media, Marco said that the second place meant nothing since nobody remembers who got the second place.

"Second place is nothing. They don't remember people who finish second here. They really don't. You gotta take advantage of every shot. How many times did my dad finish second? He never won it and neither did I."

The statement landed him in a lot of controversy with the media. However, the American driver was not at all apologetic of his statement. While in conversation with the NY Times, Marco Andretti said:

"I don't regret saying that at all. At Indy, second place is nothing. You're either an Indianapolis 500 winner or you're not."

It was the same year the father-and-son duo had participated in the Indy 500, hoping to have a fairy tale ending to their race.

