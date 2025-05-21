All about the Indy 500's legendary one-of-a-kind Borg-Warner trophy

The Borg-Warner trophy is one of the most prestigious awards in motorsport, which is awarded to the winner of the Indy 500 each year. Since the humongous prize was first introduced in 1936, it has become the symbol of the historic event, and is also famous for its detail of displaying the face of every champion on it.
The Borg-Warner trophy's name comes from the BorgWarner corporation, which commissioned the 110-pound prize back in 1936. The trophy is crafted from sterling silver and is also 5 feet 4 inches tall.
As previously mentioned, the trophy holds the face sculptures of all Indy 500 champions to date, starting with Ray Harroun, the victor of the inaugural race in 1911. It also features a gold sculpture of Anton Hulman, who bought the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 1945, and played a crucial role in reviving the historic event after World War 2.
Since a new winner’s face is added to the trophy each year, Josef Newgarden was naturally the most recent addition to it, following his second Indy 500 win in 2024. This American claimed his second win at the IMS in a row, following an incredible last lap battle with Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward.
What makes the trophy even more exclusive is the fact that there is only one Borg-Warner trophy that has ever been crafted, which remains on display at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway Museum at all times. The winners of the Indy 500 receive a miniature version of the prize to keep for themselves, which is called the 'Baby Borg'.
The Borg-Warner trophy has become almost like a tribute to the history of what is known as "The Greatest Spectacle in Racing", in its nearly century-long existence. It remains a constantly evolving piece of motorsport legacy, with new faces being carved into it each year.
More about the miniature 'Baby Borg' trophy given to Indy 500 winners
As previously mentioned, the 'Baby Borg' trophy is a miniature replica of the original Borg-Warner trophy, which is given to the winners of the Indy 500, for them to have for themselves. The trophy is officially known as the Borg-Warner Championship Driver’s Trophy.
The 'Baby Borg' is a more personalized trophy, as it holds the singular sculpture of the winner's face, along with their name, the winning team's name, average speed, and year of victory. The keepsake weighs five pounds and is 20 inches high, making it more 'normal' sized than the ginormous Borg-Warner trophy.
The replica trophy was first introduced in 1988 by the BorgWarner corporation, and Rick Mears became the first recipient of it after winning the historic race that year. The Team Penske driver dominated the race after having started on pole, and came home to claim his third Indy 500 victory, and later also made it four in 1991.
Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.