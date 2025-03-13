All IndyCar drivers competing in the 73rd Twelve Hours of Sebring

The endurance classic of 12 Hours of Sebring is scheduled to take place on March 15, a few IndyCar drivers will head off to Florida to take part in the race. Moreover, only three drivers decided to take on the challenge of the endurance race this time around.

A hoard of former and current IndyCar drivers will take part in the test of strength and resilience on Saturday. Fan-favorite Romain Grosjean, Kevin Magnussen, and current IndyCar's voice on FOX Sports, James Hinchcliffe, will join an array of drivers to fight for one of the exclusive crowns in the endurance realm.

Though the Dane has a strong chance to bid for the victory in the prototype class, many other current IndyCar drivers will join him to fight for the gold medal. Chip Ganassi Racing drivers Scott Dixon and Alex Palou will take on the charge in the Prototype class.

The pair has joined hands with Acura Meyer Shank Racing w/Curb Agajanian but will run two different cars at the event. The New Zealander will be partnered up by Tom Blomqvist and Colin Braun for the #60 outfit, while Palou will be joined by Renger van der Zande and Nick Yelloly for the #93 outfit.

Dixon is a veteran of endurance racing as he has multiple victories at the Daytona 500 but has never won the race in Sebring in his nine previous attempts. On the other hand, only Kyle Kirkwood has a victory in any class at the 12 Hours of Sebring of the three current IndyCar drivers participating in the event.

Kirkwood won the 2024 edition of the race in the GTD Pro class.

What IndyCar's Kyle Kirkwood said after winning his maiden 12 Hours of Sebring

Kyle Kirkwood at the IMSA Mobil 1 Twelve Hours of Sebring Presented by Cadillac - Source: Getty

Winning the elusive race in any category is a massive feat, and the 26-year-old is aware of it. Reflecting on the nerve-wracking last year, the IndyCar driver said (via Lexus):

"I've never been so nervous in my life watching a race car that you are part of go around a race track other than today. It got to the point where Ben (Barnicoat) and I would literally have to walk off the stand and not watch because of how nerve-wracking it was watching Jack (Hawksworth) absolutely send it on every single car that was out there."

"To be honest, we didn't really have the pace, the raw pace, at the end of the race. Jack just knew at every moment that he had a chance to pass somebody, he'd just send it in there and keep them behind him. It ended up paying off. It reminds me of our win at Petit. Similar situation to that. I couldn't ask for a better group of guys right here... I'm proud to be a part of this team," he added.

A total of 56 entries have been made for the 73rd edition of the 12 Hours of Sebring.

