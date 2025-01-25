IndyCar’s Scott McLaughlin shares his thoughts ahead of Rolex 24 run

Scott McLaughlin is all set to compete in this year's Rolex 24 Hours at Daytona with Trackhouse Racing. The 31-year-old expressed his enthusiasm for the endurance race on social media, highlighting the performance of the team’s Chevrolet Corvette Z06 GT3.R after the final practice session.

The Rolex 24 at Daytona, the inaugural race of the 2025 IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship, will feature Scott McLaughlin pairing up with his fellow compatriot and former rival from the Australian Supercar Championship, Shane van Gisbergen along with two other teammates: Connor Zilisch from, and Ben Keating.

Speaking about the race, McLaughlin wrote:

"All smiles after that last practice session. Car is solid. Excited to go to work with this group! It’s almost the best day of the week… RACE DAY.

Trackhouse Racing will compete in the GTD PRO class of the 24 Hours of Daytona as part of a collaboration with TF Sport. Their entry, the #91 Chevrolet Corvette, will begin the race from eighth position in their class.

This prestigious endurance race, held at Daytona International Speedway, will see a field of 61 cars fighting for class victories and an overall win. The event features a mix of prototype and production-based GT cars, with each class winner receiving a Rolex watch. Teams are expected to cover nearly 3,000 miles during the grueling 24-hour competition.

Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen will team up for the first time

This year’s Rolex 24 brings together two extremely successful New Zealand drivers who have a long history as rivals in the Australian Supercars Championship. Scott McLaughlin and Shane van Gisbergen, now racing in different series in the USA, will be teaming up for the first time. Van Gisbergen recently opened up about their past rivalry and the friendship they’ve built since moving to American motorsports.

"Since Scott and I left Supercars, it's been an awesome relationship. When you're racing for a championship, you're focused on your own world. Even though we had tough moments, we were still friends and had a beer afterward. But now it's completely different, we're working together, and it's so much fun to be driving together," Van Gisbergen shared (via Motorsport.com).

While McLaughlin transitioned to IndyCar in 2021 and has since claimed seven wins, including victories on ovals in 2024, van Gisbergen made a historic debut in NASCAR in 2023, winning the inaugural Chicago Street Course race. van Gisbergen also mentioned how Scott used to ask him to come to America and try his hands at NASCAR and he is glad that he did listen to his advice.

Their combined experience in multiple racing disciplines and a resume filled with three Supercar championships each should bode well for Trackhouse Racing in the Rolex 24.

