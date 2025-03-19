"ALSO got 80,000 pages of JFK files": Danica Patrick shares powerful post after major Donald Trump and Elon Musk happenings

Racing royalty Danica Patrick has shared her feelings about two of the biggest headlines from the US on Tuesday - US President Donald Trump releasing the JFK assassination files and Elon Musk bringing NASA astronauts Sunita Williams and Butch Wilmore back to earth.

Ad

Williams and Wilmore were stuck in space aboard the International Space Station for nine months for what was initially supposed to be an eight-day mission. Technical issues in their Boeing Starliner spacecraft prevented the original return plan. In collaboration with Elon Musk's SpaceX, NASA sent a SpaceX Crew Dragon to the ISS to retrieve the US astronauts. Their 17-hour return journey saw them splashing off the Florida coast on Tuesday.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

However, for Musk, this positive happening had an offsetting presence at the Las Vegas Center, as several Tesla vehicles were set on fire in the continuation of arson attacks on Tesla cars and charging stations across the US for his involvement with Donald Trump's administration.

Former IndyCar and NASCAR driver Danica Patrick reacted to these occurrences in an X post. She also highlighted Trump releasing the JFK assassination files as promised on what she called a "regular Tuesday."

Ad

"While dems are burning perfectly good Teslas and continuing to be totally out of touch with reality …. @elonmusk is busy being a hero, bringing back astronauts that were stuck in space for 9 months instead of 8 days. And since there aren’t enough days in the year to spread out the good news with this administration, we ALSO got 80,000 pages of JFK files. We call this a regular Tuesday," the Sky F1 analyst wrote.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sky Sports recently announced Patrick's return to its 2025 F1 crew. The development was met with considerable backlash from F1 fans because of her controversial past statements.

Danica Patrick reacts to Donald Trump's "epic" Congress speech

Danica Patrick at Republican Presidential Nominee Donald Trump's campaign rally in Pennsylvania - Source: Getty

US President Donald Trump addressed the Congress for the first time on March 5. His speech lasted for 1 hour and 40 minutes, including pauses and applause, to make it the longest-ever address of Congress by a US President. He spoke about several matters, including ending 'wokeness' in America and his new tariff measures.

Ad

Danica Patrick, who campaigned for Trump during the 2025 presidential elections last year and cast her life's first vote in his favor, shared her reaction to the speech on X:

"What an epic speech by @realDonaldTrump Those who couldn’t stand for the ways that America has been made better, safer, stronger, and more - American, will be miserable for a long time. The golden age is here and the left… is just sitting there."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Patrick also expressed her support for Trump's cabinet nominees - new US Intel Chief Tulsi Gabbard and FBI Director Kash Patel - after their official appointments in February.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback