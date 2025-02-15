"Always been a dream of mine" - Late IndyCar champ Dan Wheldon's sons share their feelings for the Indy 500

Late IndyCar champion Dan Wheldon's sons Sebastian and Oliver shared their love for the Indy 500, with Sebastian mentioning that it is his dream to win it one day. Wheldon's sons are both junior development drivers sponsored by Gainbridge Sports.

Dan Wheldon started racing in IndyCar in 2002 and had already bagged his first championship in 2005 with Andretti Green Racing. He also won the Indy 500 twice, first in his championship winning season, 2005, and for the second time in his last ever season in 2011.

The Briton raced only thrice in the 2011 season, with the last of them being at the season-concluding race at Las Vegas. Wheldon crashed into a fence post on lap 11 of the race and tragically passed away due to the collision at the age of 33.

Both Dan Wheldon's sons, Sebastian and Oliver, have followed in their father's footsteps and started competing in karting competitions at the start of their careers. Both are currently junior atheletes supported by Gainbridge, who posted a video on Thursday asking the the two brothers why they love the Indy 500.

The elder brother, Sebastian, said:

"It has always been a dream of mine to win that race [Indy 500]. It is very special to me because my dad won that race twice."

The younger brother, Oliver, also expressed his love for the event, saying:

"I love the Indy 500 because of the amazing competition in the race and saying hello to all the drivers."

Gainbridge posted the video as part of a Valentine's Day and Indy 500 promotion.

"It’s Valentine’s Day and 100 Days to the #Indy500! 💙

Hear from Gainbridge® athletes @sebastianwheldon and @oliver.wheldon on why they love The Greatest Spectacle in Racing® and the Month of May. 🏁"

Sebastian Wheldon won the 2023 Skip Barber Formula Race Series and subsequently made his USF Juniors debut in 2024. He has now joined Prema to compete in Formula 4 for the 2025 season.

Oliver Wheldon is currently in middle school and is competing in the Skip Barber series as well.

"We want to be there to honor him": When Dan Wheldon's wife Susie attended ceremony honoring her late husband

Dan Wheldon with his family at the Indianapolis 500 Champions Portrait Session, 2011 - Source: Getty

Dan Wheldon's wife Susie attended a ceremony held at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in 2012 and said that her family wants to honor her late husband's legacy. The ceremony was held prior to the 96th Running of the Indy 500 in May 2012 and honored the driver's Indy 500 win in the previous year's running.

Speaking ahead of the event, Susie expressed how important it is for her and her sons to attend the event and honor Dan Wheldon by accepting his Indy 500 champions ring.

"His family is the most important part of his legacy, so we want to be there to honor him in that way as far as him being last year's winner and everything about that race that he loved so much." [via The Associated Press]

On lap 11 of the final IndyCar series race in 2011 at Las Vegas, Dan Wheldon was part of a 15-car crash. The Briton was 24th and approached the crash at a rapid speed and could not slow down quickly enough to avoid the cars infront of him. He crashed and was launched into the air, before colliding with a catchfence, which ended his life.

