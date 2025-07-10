American racer Lindsay Brewer turns heads in black bikini top and shorts in Audi convertible ride to the beach

The American model and racing driver Lindsay Brewer has recently been spotted turning heads in a black bikini top and shorts at Laguna Beach, California. Moreover, she shared her pictures posing with an Audi Convertible.

The 28-year-old made her debut in the 2024 Indy NXT season with Juncos Hollinger Racing driving the #76 race car. She failed to register any noteworthy performances and ultimately ended the campaign way down in the 21st position in 2024. Lindsay Brewer is currently competing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America with RAFA Racing.

In her most recent Instagram post, she shared a few pictures from her Laguna Beach outing. She captioned the post, writing:

"Convertible drives to the beach anyone? More from me on my @passes! click the link in bio."

Brewer was born in Arvada, Colorado. She was only 11 years old when she had a go in a go-kart at a friend's birthday party and from then on, became quite interested in the world of racing. From 2009 to 2014, Brewer competed in a variety of karting championships in the US.

She completed her graduation in Business Management in 2019. In the same year, she competed in the Las Vegas Saleen Cup GT Series for the season finale. In 2022, she tested in the W Series but was not offered a drive despite posting top-three lap times in her group.

Lindsay Brewer loves representing women in motorsports

The world of motorsports has been dominated by male racing drivers. The former racing driver, Danica Patrick, was one of a few female drivers to some headlines during her racing career. To date, she is the only woman driver to amass a victory in the IndyCar series.

In line with representing women in racing in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America with RAFA Racing, Lindsay Brewer shared she feels extremely proud. She recently talked about women in motorsports and her ongoing stint with RAFA Racing. She said (via Lamborghini.com):

"We love representing women in motorsport and it doesn’t matter what gender you are, once you’re in the car with the helmet on, you’re another competitor that people want to beat. And within the team, it’s a great atmosphere between the whole crew but also me and Jem."

Brewer also talked about her early interest in motorsports during her go-karting days. She added:

“I fell in love with it straight away. I was beating all of the boys and the owners of the karting track said, ‘you should get her into competitions, she’s really good’. So, my dad bought me my first go-kart and I won the regional championship in my first year.”

Despite not having much experience in the Lamborghini Super Trofeo North America, Lindsay Brewer and her RAFA Racing teammate Jem Hepworth finished in sixth place in the opening race of the Sebring race weekend before securing a strong third place in race two.

