Amid IndyCar domination, Alex Palou reveals “overwhelming” trip to New York City 

Chip Ganassi Racing's Alex Palou has been having the time of his life (five wins in the first six races of the 2025 IndyCar season). He has been doing one thing or the other since his Indy 500 win, and he shed light on his recent trip to New York City.

During his two-day visit to New York City, Palou showed up at the New York Mets game. He also posed outside an NBA store wearing a Tyrese Haliburton jersey to show his support for him.

In relation to this and the other things he did in New York City during his visit, he said the following via an interaction with FOX Sports:

"I just get to a van and they take me to different studios, different places, different TV shows. It's been amazing. It’s been overwhelming. So fun. But this [view] is amazing."

Alex Palou has got the whole motorsport world talking about him since his maiden triumph in the Indy 500. The 28-year-old started the 200-lap race from P6 (row two) but was gradually able to make his way up the grid and end up as the victor.

Alex Palou's take on something 'coming up from F1' post Indy 500 win

While Alex Palou has been super busy off the track since winning last week's Indy 500, via the same FOX Sports interview, he was asked whether there had been any queries regarding his availability from the world of F1.

Palou made it clear that despite his Indy 500 win, no one has approached him from F1. Moreover, he also insisted that he is perfectly 'happy' plying his trade in America's highest class of open-wheel racing:

"Nothing has come up [from F1]. I’m perfect here. I’m super happy, the happiest I’ve ever been. At the end of the day, that's what everybody looks for — being happy, winning races, being with my family. And here I just have an environment that is perfect."

Alex Palou is easily one of the top names on the modern IndyCar grid. He has been dominating the sport for quite some time, and it is no fluke that he has so far amassed three IndyCar championships.

The 28-year-old is competing in the ongoing 2025 season as the reigning world champion and is on course to secure a fourth title this year.

With 306 points after the first six races, Palou is sitting pretty at the top of the Drivers' standings. Next up on the race calendar is the Chevrolet Detroit Grand Prix, where all the attention will be focused on the Chip Ganassi Racing driver.

