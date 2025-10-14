  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • Amid seeming IndyCar dead-end, Conor Daly follows Will Power into endurance racing

Amid seeming IndyCar dead-end, Conor Daly follows Will Power into endurance racing

By Pranay Bhagi
Modified Oct 14, 2025 15:41 GMT
AUTO: JUN 14 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty
AUTO: JUN 14 INDYCAR Bommarito Automotive Group 500 - Source: Getty

IndyCar veteran Conor Daly will be racing at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway in the Indianapolis 8 Hour endurance race set to take place this weekend. Along with Daly, two-time IndyCar champion Will Power will be making his debut at the race. While Power left Penske and was able to join Andretti Global, Daly is seemingly vulnerable to an IndyCar dead-end.

Ad

Will Power exited Team Penske after 17 successful years and joined Andretti Global as Colton Herta's replacement soon after the season ended. Conor Daly on the other hand, signed a one-year deal with Juncos Hollinger Racing ahead of the 2025 season and faced sponsorship issues at the beginning of the season.

Conor Daly was among the suspected candidates for the Juncos Hollinger Racing seat for the 2026 season. However, Rinus VeeKay, who left Dale Coyne Racing after the 2025 season, was announced as JHR’s driver for the upcoming season and will partner with Sting Ray Robb.

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Nevertheless, amid the uncertainty over his 2026 IndyCar future, Conor Daly has made the decision to race in the Indy 8 Hour endurance race at the IMS. Daly would partner with Connor De Phillippi and Kenton Koch behind the wheel of the No. 99 Random Vandals Racing BMW M4 GT3 EVO.

Daly took to Instagram and uploaded images of his ride for this weekend, the BMW M4 GT3 Evo, with a caption that read,

Ad
“Race week once again. Finally. Let's go @random_vandals_racing @cdephillippi @kentonkoch #indy8hr @indianapolismotorspeedway”
Ad

Conor Daly was a spotter for the Indy 8 Hour last year, and speaking about the same, he said,

“The funny thing is, I was a spotter at last year’s event. I got to see the Pirelli GT4 races and a lot of the Indy 8 Hour, which was really cool. I think it's awesome, anytime you get to go to IMS it's an amazing honor and a great privilege. To get to see this level of GT3 competition there is really exciting.” (via IndyCar's official website)
Ad

Will Power will make his Sportscar debut at the IMS and race the No.75, 75 Express Mercedes-AMG GT3 in the Pro-Am category with Kenny Habul and Chaz Mostert as his teammates.

What's next for Conor Daly as the IndyCar seat fills up, leaving just two available drives

The IndyCar Silly season is in full flow with Will Power's move from Team Penske to Andretti Global triggering moves up and down the grid. David Malukas replaced the Australian at Team Penske, leaving a seat open at AJ Foyt Racing.

Ad

Rinus VeeKay's exit left a seat open at Dale Coyne Racing, which was filled in by Dennis Hauger. DCR’s 2025 driver, Jacob Abel, hasn't been confirmed by the team for the 2026 season. The same had left a seat available at AFR and DCR.

However, Romain Grosjean has been linked to the Dale Coyne Racing seat, and AJ Foyt Racing is the only realistic option available to Conor Daly.

About the author
Pranay Bhagi

Pranay Bhagi

Twitter icon

Pranay Bhagi is a motorsports journalist at Sportskeeda with over two years of experience in the industry. Having worked with respected platforms such as EssentiallySports and SportsRush, he has written nearly 2,000 articles covering the thrilling worlds of Formula 1 and NASCAR. Pranay’s knack for presenting unique angles and breaking down complex developments has established him as a reliable voice in the motorsports community.

Armed with a B.Sc. in Hospitality and Hotel Administration, Pranay’s professional journey reflects his dedication to accuracy and storytelling. His deep knowledge of motorsports allows him to anticipate trends, find engaging storylines, and mentor budding writers. He has also spearheaded initiatives to improve content efficiency, including leading workshops and presentations for fellow writers.

When not writing or analyzing motorsport races, Pranay enjoys traveling across India on his motorcycle, watching football, and indulging his curiosity by researching various interests. A devoted fan of Sebastian Vettel, Pranay admires the champion’s perseverance, integrity, and determination to fulfill dreams against all odds.

Balancing a love for both drivers and constructors, Pranay continues to bring insightful, ethical, and compelling content to motorsports fans worldwide. At Sportskeeda, he aims to enrich readers’ experience with his expertise and enthusiasm for the sport.

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Pranay Bhagi
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications