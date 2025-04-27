Andretti drivers Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson take a golf lesson at the IMS course

Andretti Global drivers Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson recently got the opportunity to take golf lessons from pro golfer Marcus Byrd at the golf course inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Gainbridge, a presenting sponsor of the Indy 500, shared a video clip on social media showing Herta and Ericsson having some fun with Byrd at the Brickyard golf course.

The NTT IndyCar Series drivers recently took part in two days of Indianapolis 500 Open Test at the IMS in preparation for the 109th running of the Indy 500. Colton Herta, driving the No. 26 Andretti Honda, finished the testing in the eighth spot with the highest speed of 231.463 mph.

Ericsson, behind the wheel of the No. 28 Andretti Honda, ended up in 12th with the best speed of 230.075 mph. Not only did the two Andretti drivers have a decent outing in the open test on Wednesday and Thursday, but they also got the chance to enjoy golf on the weekend with a professional golfer.

Gainbridgesport posted the video clip on Instagram of Herta and Ericsson taking golf lessons from Marcus Byrd and having some fun at the same time. The caption of the post read:

"Hitting the links with Gainbridge® at @brickyardgc ⛳️ Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson got a lesson from golf pro Marcus Byrd while playing a round at the iconic golf course located inside the Indianapolis Motor Speedway."

This isn't the first time Herta and Ericsson have been on a golf course.

Andretti drivers served as Guest Caddies at THE ANNIKA in 2024

Last year, Andretti INDYCAR drivers Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson spent a day on the golf course at The ANNIKA driven by Gainbridge at Pelican Golf Club. The two drivers took on the role of guest caddies during the Official Pro-Am event.

Herta and Ericsson served as caddies for World Golf and LPGA Hall-of-Famer Annika Sorenstam, Rolex World No. 1 Nelly Korda, and WNBA standout Caitlin Clark. The event featured 120 of the top female golfers from around the world, competing for a $3.25 million purse, one of the largest in the LPGA Tour.

Both drivers, representing the Group 1001 family of companies, Andretti INDYCAR, and the NTT INDYCAR SERIES, expressed their excitement about the opportunity.

“I was in awe being able to walk inside the ropes with Annika, Nelly, and Caitlin,” Herta shared (via Andretto Global). “Watching their game up close was really special, and I am thankful that I was able to share this experience with Marcus.”

Ericsson, who had recently picked up golf as a hobby, was also thrilled at the opportunity.

“It was exciting to watch Nelly, Annika, and Caitlin and see how talented they are on the course,” Ericsson said. “We had a great time together, and I can’t thank Gainbridge enough for the last few days at Pelican Golf Club.”

Herta and Ericsson will be back in IndyCar racing action at the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix on Sunday, May 4, before the focus shifts on the upcoming races at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

