Andretti Global celebrates team's 75th victory with Kyle Kirkwood's Long Beach triumph 

Kyle Kirkwood dominated the 50th edition of the Acura Grand Prix of Long Beach race weekend, clinching victory in the 90-lap race on Sunday, April 13. It was Andretti Global's 75th IndyCar win, with the team celebrating reaching the milestone.

The team's original legacy dates back to 1993, before Michael Andretti's subsequent purchase and rebranding in 2009. The complete takeover came six years after Andretti had bought a stake in the team in 2003. Since then, the team has won the Indianapolis 500 six times and the IndyCar Series championship four times.

Kirkwood stamped his second triumph on the streets of Long Beach, giving his team their Diamond Jubilee win. The official Instagram account of Andretii's IndyCar and INDYNXT series posted a collage of the team's IndyCar winners, and the captioned the post:

"Etched in history 🤩Kyle Kirkwood delivered Andretti INDYCAR’s 75th victory in Long Beach. A milestone to remember. 🏁"

Andretti Global's current roster of drivers includes Colton Herta (No. 26), Kyle Kirkwood (No. 27), Marcus Ericson (No. 28), and Marco Andretti (No. 98).

Kyle Kirkwood credits the Andretti Global leadership for the Long Beach GP win

AUTO: MAY 22 INDYCAR Series The 107th Indianapolis 500 - Source: Getty

Andretti Global stars Colton Herta and Kyle Kirkwood were on the analysts' radar while predicting top contenders to challenge Alex Palou's dominance. While Herta has yet to stamp his superiority this season, Kirkwood's Long Beach GP win is a green signal for the team's developmental progress. The 26-year-old affirmed just that, applauding the team's leadership.

Kirkwood started ninth at the 2025 season opener in St. Petersburg and gained four positions in the race to finish P5. In the next round at Thermal Club, the American started in eighth and finished in the same position.

In the third race weekend at Long Beach, the #27 Honda driver began on a dominant foot and followed through with a race win. Considering its development and trajectory, Kirkwood credited the team for the victory, saying (via Fox Sports):

"We don't see exactly what goes on in the development side. But clearly, three races in now, we seem better than we have been in the past couple years. That's due to his leadership and the investment that's going into the team."

He also attributed the win to the team and its members' will to win, adding:

"We have an influx of people, an influx of development. There's a big will to win. We got a win here, but we also had really good performances at the past two circuits."

The fourth round of the NTT IndyCar Series Championship will be the Children's of Alabama Indy Grand Prix at Barber Motorsports Park, Birmingham, on May 5.

