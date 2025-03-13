Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson reveals the impact of Michael Andretti's IndyCar exit and Dan Towriss taking over

Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson has revealed the extent of changes in the IndyCar team since former owner Michael Andretti's exit after the 2024 season. The 1991 CART champ stepped down as chairman and CEO of his namesake organization in September 2024 to eliminate the friction in its F1 bid, handing full ownership to partner Dan Towriss. Andretti retained an ambassadorial role with the team.

Ad

Ericsson, who joined the iconic team in 2024 after a four-year stint with Chip Ganassi Racing, recently described the atmosphere and changes within the team with Dan Towriss leading it as the sole owner. When reporter Bruce Martin asked him about this on the Pit Pass Indy podcast, the 2022 Indy 500 winner replied:

"Not a lot (of changes) around where I work. It's all very similar there," the 2022 Indy 500 winner said on the Pit Pass Indy podcast [7:01 onwards]. "We are very similar people working in the team. So it's not been a huge change. Dan was already involved very much before as well, together with Michael. So it's not a ton that has changed. But it's cool to see Dan's vision and see his drive to build this team and become the best. So it's fun to be part of that journey."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Marcus Ericsson's move to Andretti Global came as a result of Michael Andretti having monitored his performance in IndyCar closely over the years before signing him. Moreover, the allure of the "legendary" Andretti name helped the Swedish driver seal the deal.

Ericsson's first season with the team was a colossal disappointment. He recorded a winless 2024 and finished 15th in the standings, his worst finish since 12th in 2020.

Marcus Ericsson comments on Michael Andretti's invaluable presence at IndyCar's first race of 2025

Michael Andretti smiles at the ABB FIA Formula E World Championship 2024 Portland E-Prix - Source: Getty

Michael Andretti attended IndyCar's 2025 season opener, the Grand Prix of St. Petersburg, as a fan. With no racing commitments to deal with, the 62-year-old looked at peace. He explained how kindly retirement was treating him even though he couldn't come to terms with having no schedule.

Ad

"No headaches. It’s weird that I have no schedule. I’m not used to it, like, I don’t know what to do. I’m happy. Everybody is telling me I look happy. I didn’t know I was that miserable when I was here before," Andretti said (via AP News).

Marcus Ericsson also spoke about his former boss' presence at the race on the aforementioned podcast (which was recorded during the race weekend). He said [5:01 onwards]:

Ad

"Yeah, it's always good to see Michael and it's good to have him here this weekend. He seems to be in good shape. His presence is always big for all of us. We enjoy having him here."

Andretti Global's first race weekend since Michael Andretti's exit left them with mixed feelings. Their Honda-powered cars had blistering pace, facilitating Kyle Kirkwood to finish in the Top 5, with Ericsson one place behind, in P6. The team's third driver, Colton Herta, was in contention for the win, but an extremely slow pit stop cost him big, leading to a P16 finish.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback