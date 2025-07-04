  • home icon
  Andretti Global lands big Fox Sports deal for Marcus Ericsson's Mid-Ohio IndyCar race

Andretti Global lands big Fox Sports deal for Marcus Ericsson's Mid-Ohio IndyCar race

By Chionia Colaco
Published Jul 04, 2025 01:44 GMT
AUTO: JUN 21 INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty
AUTO: JUN 21 Marcus Ericsson at INDYCAR XPEL Grand Prix at Road America - Source: Getty

Andretti Global driver Marcus Ericsson recently announced their new sponsor ahead of the Mid-Ohio IndyCar race, which will be held on 6 July. Fox Sports will be sponsoring the Swedish driver.

On Thursday, July 4, the team put out their livery for the #28 car on their X (previously called Twitter) account, announcing the partnership. The tweet contained a video clip of the livery. The livery has a black color base with blue and white details as a nod to Fox Sports.

"Game on. The No. 28 FOX INDYCAR Honda has arrived. 👊"
Speaking about the livery, Marcus Ericsson expressed his feelings about having a new sponsor and livery on his #28 Andretti Global powered by Honda car. He said,

"I’m proud to carry the FOX colors at Mid-Ohio this weekend. They’ve been a great addition this season, and it has been refreshing to see the coverage they’ve brought to INDYCAR. I’m looking forward to representing them on track and having a strong weekend."
Fox Sports is the official broadcast partner for IndyCar this season. The livery is a nod to the first half of the IndyCar season being completed by the broadcast partner. So far, IndyCar on Fox has had an impressive debut season with 1.4 million viewers at St. Petersburg, and all the races have had a 75% increase in viewership.

As for Marcus Ericsson, who drives the #28 car, his season is not off to a great start, as he qualified in 5th place for the race at the Thermal Club Grand Prix held on March 23. He finished the race in 21st place. At the recently held XPEL Grand Prix at Road America, he qualified in 14th spot and finished the race in 21st place.

Marcus Ericsson reflects on 'strange race' at WWTR

The #28 car driver, Marcus Ericsson, reflected on his race at the World Wide Technology Raceway held on June 16. As he finished the race in 13th place, his teammate Kyle Kirkwood won the race.

Ericsson led two laps of the 260-lap race but finished the race outside the top 10. He spoke about his race and called it a 'strange' race. He said (via Frontstretch Open Wheel)

"It was fun racing. The track was really coming alive under the lights. So that was really fun. I think for me it was a strange day; we went sort of up and down. We had some good parts, some bad parts in the middle, and then we sort of fought back in the end." (1:23 onwards)
"Ironically, getting back to where we started after all that hard work is a bit frustrating. I think at points it felt like we had a lot more speed; at points we were really struggling, so bit of [a] strange thing." Marcus Ericsson added.

Marcus Ericsson currently sits in 21st place in the drivers' championship with 123 points to his name.

Chionia Colaco

Edited by Tushhita Barua
