Andretti Global open to signing Valtteri Bottas for Indy 500 as Cadillac F1 link helps

Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez were confirmed as Cadillac F1’s lineup for 2026 on August 26, 2025. As the confirmed drivers arrived in front of the media following the public announcement, Valtteri Bottas detailed his aspirations about the Indy 500 with Andretti Global being open to this idea.Cadillac’s final bid to join F1 was approved by the FIA and Formula One Management earlier this year. The American automotive manufacturer General Motors will back the newest team. The Cadillac F1 project will fall under the umbrella of TWG Motorsports, with Dan Towriss announced as the CEO. Towriss is also the CEO of Group 1001 Insurance.With Michael Andretti deciding to leave his position at Andretti Global after the 2024 IndyCar season, Dan Towriss took over as the CEO of the motorsports team. All of Andretti Global’s operations, including IndyCar and Formula E, would fall under the TWG Motorsports umbrella as the division was founded in November last year.Valtteri Bottas, Sergio Perez, and Dan Towriss appeared in front of the media as the announcement of signing the two drivers was made. Motorsport reporter Bob Pockrass uploaded a video in which the Finnish driver was questioned about his plans to race in the Indy 500 or NASCAR, detailing how Dan Towriss has cars in various series.“Were you listening to our conversations,” said Towriss“Yeah, funnily we just spoke about it actually, 30 minutes ago. It's definitely on my bucket list but that's going to be after Formula 1. Dan said he could help me out getting a seat,” added Valtteri Bottas“I know someone,” concluded TowrissWith Dan Towriss being the CEO of the umbrella that Cadillac and Andretti Global fall under, Bottas can very well end up racing for Andretti in the Indy 500.TWG Motorsports structure explained: Andretti Global and Cadillac F1's parent companyWith Michael Andretti's decision to leave Andretti Global as the CEO, TWG Group stepped in and bought the majority shares of the historic motorsports team. Subsequently, TWG Motorsports was launched to manage the various motorsports teams.Cadillac F1, all of Andretti Global’s teams, including IndyCar, Formula E, Supercars team Walkinshaw Andretti United, NASCAR team Spire Motorsports, and Wayne Taylor Racing, would all fall under the TWG Motorsports umbrella.“With a combination of operational excellence, technology and innovation, TWG Motorsports has the opportunity to drive true transformation in racing, set new standards for the industry and build a legacy of success across the globe,” said Dan Towriss as the division was announced.TWG Motorsports is a division of TWG Global, whose portfolio includes the Los Angeles Dodgers, Chelsea Football Club, the Professional Women's Hockey League (PWHL), and stakes in the Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Sparks