Andretti Global owner Dan Towriss clarifies Michael Andretti's new role within the organization

Michael Andretti founded (2009) Andretti Global has gone through some major restructuring recently. In 2024, the 62-year-old sold the team to Los Angeles Dodgers lead owner Mark Walter TWG Global holding company, and with some further movement in Andretti Global recently, its owner Dan Towriss has taken the time to shed light on Michael Andretti's role within the organization.

Ad

In line with this, Towriss has made it known that Michael and the Andretti name will always be a big part of the organization. Moreover, he applauded the former owner on his perspective on various motorsport categories.

"Michael has a very unique perspective and opinion. Not just on IndyCar, but he has opinions on other series as well. But it is also important to make sure the Andretti's are happy with how the Andretti name is being portrayed. We take that as a huge responsibility to carry that on. We want to do right by them," Towriss said Via Indystar.

Ad

Trending

Since handing control to the TWG Global Holding company, Andretti has been in an advisory role with the Andretti Global organization.

Andretti Global's statement on Michael Andretti back in 2024

While Dan Towriss has given an update on Michael Andretti's association with Andretti Global going forward, back in 2024 when the former relinquished control, the organization put out a specific statement.

It was as follows:

Ad

"Michael’s goal has been to transition to a more strategic role with Andretti Global and focus less on the operational side of the race team. Michael and Dan Towriss have been working closely on developing this new structure, one which Michael is excited to see take shape under Dan’s guidance. Michael remains engaged and will continue to serve as a strategic advisor and key ambassador," Andretti Global's statement via Racer.

Ad

Michael Andretti, and his father, Mario Andretti, are the pillars who built the Andretti name in motorsports. The latter put the name on the global map with his racing exploits (former F1 world champion, four-time IndyCar world champion, Indy 500 winner), and then, it was Michael who further built the Andretti legacy.

He first did it by competing in various racing categories (one-time IndyCar world champion, with 42 wins, 98 podiums, and 32 pole positions), and then by going into the business side of running a team.

Ad

In 2002, Michael Andretti purchased a stake in the team that was then known as Andretti Green Racing, and following this, he took full control in 2009 and rebranded it to Andretti Autosport. In 2023 it was rebranded to Andretti Global.

While the 62-year-old is no longer actively associated with the organization that he once built, he is still a part of it. He was recently seen in St. Petersburg supporting the Andretti Autosport racing team in the 2025 IndyCar season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback