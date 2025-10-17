Andretti Global places its trust in Lochie Hughes as the next star in its IndyCar ladder

Andretti Global Team Principal recently came out and placed his trust in Lochie Hughes to challenge for the IndyCar ladder series, Indy NXT title in the upcoming season. The Australian did well in his debut season in the series and is looking forward to building on that success.
Lochie Hughes began his professional single-seater racing career in the Australian F4 championship. After racing in the land down under in 2018 & 2019, Hughes made the move to the US in 2022 and raced in the US F4 championship with Jay Howard Driver Development and won the title.
The Australian raced for the same team in the USF2000 championship for the next couple of years before being promoted to the USF Pro 2000 Championship in 2024, and winning the title in his debut season. Hughes then participated in the Indy NXT test with Andretti Global on Oct. 25, 2024, before signing for the team in the Indy NXT championship for the 2025 season.
Lochie Hughes was initially fighting for the title in the 2025 season, before an unfortunate run of results, which included a penalty at Iowa, a front wing problem at Detroit, and a contact at Laguna Seca, dropped him to P3 in the standings, where he finished the season behind Dennis Hauger and Caio Collet.
Andretti Global Team Principal Rob Edwards came out after the season and placed his trust in Hughes to challenge for the Indy NXT title in 2026, as he said, (via FOX Sports)
“The goal for 2026 is very clear: We expect Lochie to challenge for the INDY NXT championship.”
Lochie Hughes will continue to race in the Indy NXT in 2026 and will also fulfill the role of the reserve driver for Andretti Global’s IndyCar team.
Lochie Hughes is looking forward to building on the Indy NXT success
After finishing P3 in the championship in 2025, Lochie Hughes is eyeing the title in the 2026 season. The Andretti Global driver detailed how he could've finished P2 in 2025 had it not been for the poor run of results midway through the season. He said,
“I think we should definitely be second. If it wasn't for the penalty at Iowa, the front wing problem at Detroit, the incident at Laguna … we should really be second in the championship. I feel like that's where we deserve to be. I’m looking forward to building on that success next year with a team I know well now.”
Dennis Hauger, the 2025 Indy NXT champion, who drove for Andretti Global got the promotion to IndyCar and will race with Dale Coyne Racing in 2026, as DCR has signed a technical partnership with Andretti.
