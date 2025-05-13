Andretti Global reveals Kyle Kirkwood’s paint scheme for the Indy 500

The Andretti Global team recently revealed Kyle Kirkwood's car livery ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500, which will take place on May 25. Kirkwood will pilot the #27 Andretti Global car.

On Monday, May 12, the Andretti Global team revealed the livery via their social media accounts. The livery is inspired by Andretti's longtime sponsor, Siemens, a global technology powerhouse that was announced as Kirkwood's primary sponsor for his Indy 500.

The livery includes dark blue paired with a lighter shade of blue with hints of red and white, which also represent the Andretti Global colors. They captioned the post with:

"Say hello to the No. 27 Siemens Honda of Kyle Kirkwood 👋💙"

The 26-year-old shared how he felt about the new primary sponsorship (via Andretti Global )

“We are overjoyed to have Siemens on board for the Indianapolis 500. They have a very long history with the team, and to have them as a primary for the first time is a great privilege. We have had a great start to the season, running second in the Championship, and we look forward to continuing that success with Siemens this month.” He said.

Kyle Kirkwood had an amazing start to his 2025 IndyCar season at the season opener—the Firestone Grand Prix of St.Petersburg on March 2. He qualified in 9th spot and finished the race in 5th spot. During the 50th anniversary Long Beach Grand Prix held on April 13, he qualified in pole position and took the checkered flag in 1st place.

During the recently held Sonsio Grand Prix, he qualified in 21st place and finished the race in 8th. He is currently standing in 2nd place in the drivers' championship with a 97-point deficit to Alex Palou in first.

Kyle Kirkwood confident of Indy 500 after the open test

Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood took part in the open testing, which took place at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway between April 23 and 24. He spoke about his experience and said it's the best one he's ever had.

During the second day of practice in the afternoon, the American driver was the third-fastest driver after he put in a lap with an average speed of 223.362 mph. He was also the second-fastest driver during the non-tow session, which runs the same setup as the qualifying. He put in a lap at an average speed of 231.464mph.

While in conversation with IndyCar.com, the #27 Andretti Global driver spoke about his experience driving at the Oval. He said,

“That was the best initial test that I've ever had by a good margin. We were really quick on no-tow speeds, race trim and qualifying trim."

“We were really racy with some cars there, too. If you're up front, I felt like we were one of the best that could be in that top-three range,” Kirkwood added

The 'Greatest Spectacle of Racing' will kick off on May 25 at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

