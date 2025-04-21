Andretti Global reveals new Indy 500 livery for Marco Andretti's 20th attempt

Marco Andretti is continuing his Indy 500 role this season with MAPEI's backing. Andretti revealed the livery for the 38-year-old's return to the Indy 500 grid this year with the strong prominence of the Italian chemical corporation on their social media handles.

Ad

While Michael Andretti has left his day-to-day role at Andretti, his son's drive at the Indy 500 was confirmed earlier this year. However, fans awaited the reveal of the livery that the 38-year-old would sport on his return to the IndyCar grid.

This wait is now over as Andretti revealed a stark blue livery for Marco Andretti. The color scheme was adopted for the No. 98 car's primary sponsor, MAPEI and the team shared 3D renders of the livery on their social media, with the caption:

Ad

Trending

"Introducing Marco Andretti’s 20th Indianapolis 500 ride, the No. 98 MAPEI Honda."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Andretti's 2025 Indy 500 start will mark a milestone in his career as he will make his 20th entry at the race.

Marco Andretti is seemingly learning longevity from his grandfather Mario Andretti

Marco Andretti (L) and Mario Andretti (R) at the 105th Indianapolis 500 Qualifying - Source: Getty

While the 38-year-old's 20th start at the Indy 500 is a big feat in contemporary times, his grandfather, Mario Andretti, raced in the Indy 500, 29 times. The 85-year-old's endurance helps him rank second in the all-time race starts list.

Ad

Following in the footsteps of his grandfather, Marco Andretti, aims to take on the 2025 Indy 500 for his 20th venture around the track. Reflecting on how he got his longevity from the IndyCar and F1 champion, the 38-year-old had talked about Mario's longevity in 2013 and said (via USA Today):

"I think he thinks he retired too early, because he still wants to be behind the wheel. He is when I'm driving. It feels like he's right there. If he's not at the racetrack, we're talking on the phone. He's always checking in and fishing to see if I say something that triggers him to give me some good advice.

Ad

"A lot of it at this level you just have to go out and learn. It's still a racecar; it's still a similar piece to what he drove back in the day. He has a lot to offer."

On the other hand, with more than 33 drivers aiming to participate in the Indy 500, the competition will be intense.

The third-generation driver has always made the cut for the race during the qualifying day and would be hoping to continue this trend. His best-ever result was recorded in his debut race when he finished second and came close to ending the Andretti curse on his maiden start.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Geetansh Pasricha Geetansh is a journalism student and has a nose for news in the motorsport world. His favorite driver is Sebastian Vettel and wants to meet his idol one day. Know More