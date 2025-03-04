Andretti Global shifts to a new 240,000 sqft home in Indianapolis for its IndyCar, Indy NXT, and Formula E teams

Andretti Global was recently reported to be in search of a new facility in Indiana to move its operations. The racing team is moving away from its current facility in Indiana as the new facility featuring the Fishers shop is set for its grand opening. However, as per the latest reports, Andretti had been searching for another facility and had acquired a new 240,000 sq ft home in Indianapolis.

Motorsport reporters Bob Pockrass and Nathan Brown posted on X, revealing that Andretti had acquired the Pulliam Production Center, which used to be IndyStar’s old printing press building, as an additional facility.

The new facility will host Andretti Global’s IndyCar, Indy NXT, and Formula-E operations, as suggested by the reports. The team will move to the new facility later this year, possibly in late summer. The previous Andretti facility has been taken over by the Arrow McLaren IndyCar team.

Bob Pockrass confirmed the same as he wrote:

“Andretti Global announces it will move its operations into a 240,000-square-foot facility -- the former printing press facility for the Indianapolis Star -- later this year.”

Andretti proposed the idea of a new state-of-the-art facility in 2022 as the design ideas were presented. The new facility is set to open later this month with its new Fishers headquarters. The project was reportedly going to cost upwards of $200 million as the team acquired 400,000 sq-ft of space.

Andretti also officially opened its new premises in Silverstone, UK, for the F1 project, which was later rejected by Formula 1 management. However, the same will now come in handy as Andretti partnered with Cadillac and General Motors for their F1 project.

Michael Andretti attended his first IndyCar race since stepping down from the Andretti Global role

Michael Andretti was the man behind the Andretti team as the former IndyCar driver stepped away from his role last year. He was also the visionary who pushed the team for the F1 project, which was later rejected by F1.

The former team owner was present at the St. Pete GP and detailed how it's been since stepping down from the team. He said (via AP News):

“No headaches. It’s weird that I have no schedule. I’m not used to it, like, I don’t know what to do. You’re always tense. You’re always thinking about what you’ve got to do next. Now it’s not my problem. I’m enjoying it a lot. More than I expected.”

Dan Towriss took over the Andretti Global project after Michael stepped down, and the team was recently included in the TWG Motorsports umbrella, which will look after the Cadillac F1 and Andretti Global’s projects.

