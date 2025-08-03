Andretti Global unveils bold new livery for Kyle Kirkwood’s season finale IndyCar race

Andretti Global Racing recently released its new livery for Kyle Kirkwood's car for the season finale. The team shared the livery on social media.On Thursday, July 31, Andretti Global shared a picture of the new livery for the #27 Andretti Global Racing car in collaboration with the retail club Sam's Club. It is a chain of members-only warehouse club retail stores across the USA that Walmart owns. The chain retail store will be the primary sponsor for Kirkwood's #27 Andretti Car.The team shared a picture of their new livery via X. The livery carries the blue and white colors from the primary sponsor's logo. The side pods also advertise the Sam's Club Member Access Platform (MAP).Kyle Kirkwood spoke about his feelings about the new livery and the primary sponsor. He said (via Andretti Global):“I’m extremely excited to have Sam’s Club on board for the INDYCAR season finale in Nashville. It’s amazing to have such a well-known, national brand join the team, and we’re excited to show them what the Andretti INDYCAR program is all about. We hope that we can continue to elevate their success in the Nashville market with a strong performance on track in the No. 27 Sam’s Club Honda.”The livery will debut at the season finale at Nashville Superspeedway from August 30-31. Kyle Kirkwood previously secured pole position and finished in the top five at the track during the last season.Kyle Kirkwood spoke about IndyCar's 'clearly allowed' moveIn June, Andretti Global driver Kyle Kirkwood spoke about his race in Detroit. He also highlighted IndyCar's clearly allowed move at the track.The Florida native appeared on SpeedStreet, a podcast hosted by Conor Daly and Chase Holden. The trio talked about the race at Detroit, where Kirkwood had taken his second win of the season.Daly questioned Kirkwood about the rewards and the differences between the Long Beach and Detroit tracks. The 26-year-old spoke about the same while also highlighting the clearly allowed maneuver he does not agree with.&quot;It gets enticing to just like I'll break this guy, and it's easy to do. Cause everyone's going so slow, and it's just too inviting compared to all the other races that we go to, and that's what's creating trash, right, like all the places that would be great. Exactly like and then when somebody actually does get alongside somebody, a lot of the corners like narrow up on you.....Yes, what is actually available on entry is not available on exit. So running two cars side by side is nearly impossible, like the exit of one,&quot; Kyle Kirkwood said.&quot;The exit of one, the exit of four, the exit of five. There's not enough room to run side by side. You do a risky move, you take yourself out with another guy, or you take the other guy out with you. Which, in the eyes of race control, we've seen in the past, is clearly allowed, so people end up doing it, which I don't agree with,&quot; he added.Kyle Kirkwood is fourth in the IndyCar drivers' championship with 377 points.