Andretti's IndyCar stars go on a quest for "the most American item"

By Rishabh Negi
Modified May 08, 2025 00:10 IST
Lochie Hughes and Dennis Hauger
Andretti's Lochie Hughes and Dennis Hauger

Andretti Global has put its Indy NXT drivers on a hilarious quest. The outfit has posted a video on X, in which Dennis Hauger and Lochie Hughes are seen looking for the 'most American thing' at Buc-ee's (an American chain of stores, gas stations and electric vehicle charging).

Hauger and Hughes spoke about it during the video.

"Hey guys, it's Lochie Hughes and Dennis Hauger here. We are here at Buc-ee's. So we got to find the most American item we can find," Hughes said.
Hauger and Hughes have kicked off their 2025 Indy NXT seasons strongly. After the first two rounds (St. Petersburg and Barber), they are respectvely first and second in the standings for Andretti Global.

Dennis Hauger is leading the drivers' standings with 108 points, while Lochie Hughes is not far behind with 79. In last week's Round 2, Hauger won the race, while Hughes finished third.

Andretti's Colton Herta a 'good bet' for Formula 1?

Colton Herta

While Andretti Global's Indy NXT drivers had fun looking for the 'most American thing' in their most recent off-track antics, its IndyCar star Colton Herta is on the radar of Cadillac for its much-anticipated 2026 Formula 1 entry.

Former Formula 1 world champion, Mario Andretti, who'se serving on the board of directors for Cadillac's upcoming venture, said regarding Colton Herta's prospects:

"Looking back at the way Colton has trained from the very beginning of his young career — as you know, he started in Formula 3 and so on with the likes of Lando Norris, and he's done some F1 testing (via Times of India).
He added:

"Zak Brown gave him a good test at Portimao in Portugal. You should see the report that we got from (team principal) Andrea Stella. And Andrea is an individual that says it like it is — so again, (Herta's) a great candidate. And all of this has to be proven, of course, but going in, he's a good bet, in my opinion."
Colton Herta has been competing in America's highest class of open-wheel racing since the 2018 Grand Prix of Sonoma. He has garnered over 100 race starts and nine wins, 18 podiums and 14 pole positions.

In the 2024 IndyCar season, Andretti Global's star driver finished runner-up, behind Alex Palou in the championship. Herta will need a solid 2025 IndyCar campaign to solidify his 2026 Cadillac F1 chances.

Rishabh Negi

Rishabh Negi has a wealth of experience working in motorsports. He is extremely adept at producing all kinds of articles. When he is not glued to a screen, he is usually away from the hustle and bustle of a city, hiking mountains and exploring scenic places.

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Edited by Bhargav
