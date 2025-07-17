Andretti's Kyle Kirkwood opens up on rare bond with teammates Colton Herta and Marcus Ericsson

IndyCar driver Kyle Kirkwood has spoken about his rare dynamic with his Andretti Global teammates in this dog-eat-dog world of racing. The 26-year-old joined the team in 2023 after a subpar rookie season with AJ Foyt Racing.

At Andretti, Kirkwood raced alongside Colton Herta, who has been with the team since 2020. In 2024, Marcus Ericsson joined the team, replacing Romain Grosjean, and the trio have since bonded well off the track and shared respectable battles on track.

In 2025, Kyle Kirkwood is the only driver from the team who has won races. Herta, who finished runner-up in the championship last year, is having a subpar season, and Ericsson is having his worst year in IndyCar. However, Kirkwood revealed that there was no disdain among the drivers about one's success or failure.

"Truly, what I love most about it is the team dynamic between the drivers. Me, Colton, Marcus, we love to see each other succeed. I'd say in most motorsports, your number one objective is to beat your teammate in most scenarios. That's not really how Andretti looks at it," he said ahead of IndyCar's race weekend at Toronto, via ASAP Sports.

"I think we do a really good job with that in creating a good team atmosphere between the drivers and wanting to see each other succeed, and doing things that we can help each other out with. Yeah, it is a great dynamic. I appreciate this team for what they do to build that dynamic."

In the first half of the season, Kyle Kirkwood was the only driver besides reigning champion Alex Palou to win races. However, with Scott Dixon and Pato O'Ward joining the list of winners this season, he has lost second place in the standings and dropped down to fourth.

Kyle Kirkwood hopes to retain his 'Street King' crown at Toronto after a crash-marred Iowa weekend for Andretti

Andretti Global had a terrible weekend at the 2025 Iowa double-header. All three drivers crashed in one of the two races with the same front right tire failure issue. Kyle Kirkwood was the first victim, as his front right tire wore completely in the second half of the race, sending him into the barriers and ending his race.

Race 2 was no better for him, as he secured a P18 after unexpected cautions changed the outcome of the race. The upcoming weekend from July 18 to 20 will see IndyCar racing on the streets of Toronto.

Kyle Kirkwood has been the street racing master this season, with two of his three race wins coming on the streets of Long Beach and Detroit. Speaking about a comeback at Toronto, the No. 27 Honda driver said, via ASAP Sports:

"But we've had to take a setback now this weekend (Iowa). Not a setback, but a reset. Now we realize we're going back to a street course. We won two of the three now. Hopefully, we can make it three of the four. That's the goal right now."

Andretti Global has had the strongest car on street circuits this year, and it should be no different on the Toronto street circuit.

