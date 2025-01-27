“Another banger”: Fans react as Alex Palou headlines FOX’s latest IndyCar promo

FOX Sports recently released the second of the three planned promotional videos showcasing drivers from the NTT IndyCar Series, this time featuring Alex Palou of Chip Ganassi Racing. Palou, a three-time IndyCar champion, is the focus of a 45-second clip that highlights his accomplishments but also adds a touch of humor to engage viewers.

The new one follows the first promo video that appeared a couple of weeks ago featuring Josef Newgarden, who has won the last two Indy 500 races. Like the one with Newgarden, the second promo featuring Alex Palou is praised for its high quality and humor. IndyCar fans are taking it to X and posting a series of messages in reaction to the 45-second clip from FOX.

The promo video celebrates Palou’s skills while jokingly claiming that he "grew up practicing kissing girlfriends to get ready for the day he'd meet bricks" (a reference to the famous tradition of kissing the bricks after winning the Indy 500). It also hypes his speed by saying he files taxes on January 1 and reads two novels before noon.

The promo will reach a vast audience during FOX’s broadcast of the NFC Championship game between the Washington Commanders and the Philadelphia Eagles, airing in the fourth quarter. This effort is part of FOX’s campaign to expand IndyCar’s reach ahead of the 2025 season.

Reacting to the top-notch quality of the Alex Palou promotional video, Mike Austin, a broadcaster for Allstar15tv and an iRacing Crew Chief, urged FOX to do something similar to grow NASCAR's fanbase. He wrote:

"Another banger @IceTitan80 @DannyBTalks @EricEstepp17 NASCAR on Fox needs to pay attention to this."

"Amazing, fox is such and upgrade!!!" another fan pointed out that FOX is a worthy upgrade as the new broadcaster for IndyCar.

Another fan said:

"Love but hoping for a Pato commercial 🤞🏼."

Interestingly, Arrow McLaren’s Pato O’Ward is slated to close the promos in the coming weeks.

"I'm actually thinking about adding Alex and Scott to my favorite drivers list this year," another comment read.

"Absolutely smashing these adverts! Need to see them on UK TV to entice UK viewers to tune into the races on SkySports!" another fan shared.

Another fan, who has been following IndyCar for almost 40 years showed, appreciation to FOX for finally giving the sport the attention and marketing it deserves, writing:

"@IndyCarOnFOX you are giving every @IndyCar fan a sense of hope that IndyCar will be promoted the way it should have been for years. This will be my 40th straight 500 this year, and I have never been more excited."

Alex Palou feels the job is still incomplete despite his 3 titles’

Although Alex Palou has achieved remarkable success in the IndyCar Series, he acknowledges that his journey feels incomplete. At just 27 years old, the Spanish driver has won three series titles in 2021, 2023, and 2024, with dominating performances in his most recent campaigns. However, he has yet to secure victory at the Indianapolis 500, the most prestigious race in the IndyCar calendar.

After claiming the championship in 2024, Palou explained to Motorsport that winning the Indy 500 is critical to being considered a great IndyCar driver. He acknowledged the unique challenges of the event, noting that success depends on factors beyond a driver’s control.

"You cannot be an amazing IndyCar driver without winning the Indy 500, for sure. I would say winning it multiple times, it's really tough just because it doesn't depend only on you. But winning it one time with the team I have run has to be done. I don't need to do it next year or the following one; I have a lot of years to do it," the 27-year-old was quoted as saying by Motorsport.

Alex Palou also highlighted his disbelief that his teammate, Scott Dixon, one of the most successful drivers in IndyCar, has only won the Indy 500 just once.

