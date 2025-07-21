  • home icon
  • IndyCar
  • “Another manic Sunday”: Josef Newgarden suffers from the brunt of being at the ‘wrong place wrong time’ in Toronto IndyCar showdown

“Another manic Sunday”: Josef Newgarden suffers from the brunt of being at the ‘wrong place wrong time’ in Toronto IndyCar showdown

By Chionia Colaco
Published Jul 21, 2025 02:15 GMT
NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty
Josef Newgarden NTT INDYCAR Series Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto - Source: Getty

Team Penske driver Josef Newgarden recently spoke about his race at Toronto. He shared his thoughts on the same via social media.

Ad

The 34-year-old shared a tweet with his fans later in the day, where he reflected on his outing at the race along with a few pictures. He also wrote about how he was at the 'wrong place at the wrong time'. The post read,

"Another manic Sunday. Our car was so fast this weekend. Wrong place wrong time again but really positive things to take as a team. Toronto, you guys are awesome. Some of the most passionate fans all year! Onto Laguna.📷 @ignitemedia00"
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
Ad

The 32-year-old drives for the #2 Team Penske car powered by Chevrolet. He started the Ontario Honda Dealers Indy Toronto race in 18th place. However, during a multiple-car crash, Josef Newgarden was caught with Jacob Abel after a restart on lap 36, which ended the Nashville native's race.

Josef Newgarden has had a decent 2025 season so far. He qualified in 10th place at the maiden race of the season at the Firestone Grand Prix of St. Petersburg and finished the race in third place. During the recently held Synk 275 race, he qualified in pole position and finished the race in second place after a slow pit stop.

Ad

"It was game over"-Josef Newgarden makes his feelings known on Team Penske after a blunder that cost him the victory

Josef Newgarden recently spoke about his race at Iowa. He finished the race in second place after being held off by Arrow McLaren's Pato O'Ward. The former had started his race in pole position and was dominating the race.

Ad

However, a slow pit stop by the #2 Team Penske crew allowed O'Ward to claim the lead of the race, eventually taking the victory at the event. The two-time Indianapolis 500 winner led 232 out of the 275 laps of the race.

While talking to Jack Harvey from IndyCar, Josef Newgarden spoke about his feelings about losing out on the victory, and also spoke about how he was happy with a team Chevy win. He said, (via IndyCar on X)

Ad
"I don't know what changes tomorrow. You know O'Ward got track position, and it was game over, just as simple as that so. My car was quick; Team Chevy did a great job. Finally getting a win for team Chevy is a big deal."

This race also marked the first full Chevrolet podium for the first time in 2025. The Nashville native has previously won eight times at the track. However, despite losing the victory of the race, Newgarden set a new record for most laps led at a single track by any driver. He currently sits in 16th with 213 points to his name.

About the author
Chionia Colaco

Chionia Colaco

Writer for IndyCar

Know More

Stay updated with the 2025 IndyCar schedule, standings, qualifying, results today, series news, and the latest IndyCar racing news all in one place.

Quick Links

Edited by Anisha Chatterjee
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications