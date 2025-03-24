"Are you a f***ing moron": Devlin DeFranceso and Scott McLaughlin involved in heated fight after IndyCar's Thermal Club race

Team Penske's Scott McLaughlin and Rahal Letterman Lanigan Racing's Devlin DeFrancesco came together on the warm-up lap which sent the Kiwi driver spinning off the track. The two drivers got involved in a heated conflict after the IndyCar race at Thermal Club which led to an exchange of words.

All three Team Penske cars performed poorly at the Thermal Club qualifying as McLaughlin qualified P25. DeFrancesco started just race just behind the #3 Chevrolet in P26. The two went side by side on the warm-up lap which led to the contact.

Scott McLaughlin paid a visit to Devlin DeFrancesco's pit box after the race and slammed the RLL driver for crashing into him, as the duo broke out into a heated fight.

“We were supposed to be side by side. You f***ing moron, really?” said Devlin DeFrancesco.

“Yeah, I am. You f***ing drove into me. You drive into me,” replied Scott McLaughlin.

“We were supposed to be side by side into Turn 15. You closed the f***ing door. We were supposed to be side by side. That was the f***ing racing line,” exclaimed the RLL driver.

“You got a drive through for a reason, you got a drive through for a reason Dev, for a reason!” replied McLaughlin.

“I'll show it to you on video, I'll show it,” added Devlin.

“Okay! Show me the video, you got the drive through for a reason,” said the #3 Team Penske driver as he started to walk away.

“You f***ing drove into the side of me. You turned into me,” replied DeFrancesco.

Scott McLaughlin and Devlin DeFrancesco came together on Turn 15 as the RLL driver dive-bombed and the Team Penske driver failed to recognize the car on his inside and turned into it. The #30 Honda was given a drive-through penalty for the incident.

Although McLaughlin didn't face any damage to the #3 Team Penske car, he later had an issue with the heating of the hybrid system which forced him to pit on Lap 20. The Kiwi was stranded in the pit box for six laps before he went out again. Eventually, the thirsty threes decided to box and retire the car from the race.

Scott McLaughlin's Thermal Club IndyCar race went from bad to worse

Team Penske struggled at the Thermal Club in the practice and qualifying session. Scott McLaughlin, who took the pole position at St. Pete was a favorite coming into the second IndyCar race. However, a poor performance in the first qualifying session put the Kiwi towards the back of the grid.

McLaughlin spun on the banker lap in qualifying and was subsequently given a drive-through penalty for causing a caution. The other Penske driver also failed to make it out of the first qualifying session.

However, after the session, McLaughlin suggested that he had a good race car underneath him and expected to make up positions. Unfortunately, the #3 was never able to recover from the spin on the warm-up lap, and his troubles only stacked with the hybrid system issue.

Will Power, on the other hand, in the Penske car went from P21 to P6, finishing just outside the Top 5.

